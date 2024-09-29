NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, September 30 (game #477)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #477) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOROTHY

ROAM

ROSE

STEAM

VANILLA

SOPHIA

SHAGGY

BLANCH

CHARLIE

BOIL

КЕТО

MUSK

AMBERGRIS

WALLACE

SOUL

POACH

NYT Connections today (game #477) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Stove-top cooking

Stove-top cooking Green: Smells good

Smells good Blue: Pet parents

Pet parents Purple: Sounds like somewhere

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #477) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COOK WITH HEAT AND WATER

GREEN: COMMON PERFUME INGREDIENTS

BLUE: CHARACTERS WITH PET DOGS

PURPLE: CAPITAL CITY HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #477) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #477, are…

YELLOW: COOK WITH HEAT AND WATER BLANCH, BOIL, POACH, STEAM

BLANCH, BOIL, POACH, STEAM GREEN: COMMON PERFUME INGREDIENTS AMBERGRIS, MUSK, ROSE, VANILLA

AMBERGRIS, MUSK, ROSE, VANILLA BLUE: CHARACTERS WITH PET DOGS CHARLIE, DOROTHY, SHAGGY, WALLACE

CHARLIE, DOROTHY, SHAGGY, WALLACE PURPLE: CAPITAL CITY HOMOPHONES KETO, ROAM, SOPHIA, SOUL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

This is my first Connections fail in a month, but I'm not devastated – because this is a tough one. That said, I'm annoyed that I didn't solve blue or purple, because once I saw the answers I realized that I knew them both and could have got them; I'm less bothered when the answer is revealed and I think 'Well, fine, I had no idea about that!'

This wasn't the case here: I've heard of all four CAPITAL CITY HOMOPHONES – KETO (Quito), ROAM (Rome), SOPHIA (Sofia), SOUL (Seoul) and have watched all four shows/movies for the CHARACTERS WITH PET DOGS group – CHARLIE (Brown, Snoopy), DOROTHY (Wizard of Oz, Toto), SHAGGY (Scooby Doo), WALLACE (and Gromit). Clever stuff by the NYT, but a little too clever for me today.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 29 September, game #476)

YELLOW: MAKE GOOD ON, AS A PROMISE FULFILL, HONOR, KEEP, UPHOLD

FULFILL, HONOR, KEEP, UPHOLD GREEN: BEDDING BLANKET, SHAM, SHEET, THROW

BLANKET, SHAM, SHEET, THROW BLUE: ACTIONS IN CARD GAMES DISCARD, DRAW, PASS, PLAY

DISCARD, DRAW, PASS, PLAY PURPLE: CABINET DEPARTMENTS ENERGY, JUSTICE, LABOR, STATE