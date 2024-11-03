NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, November 3 (game #245)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #245) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In my kingdom

NYT Strands today (game #245) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MAID

MOAT

MATH

LOOSE

MICE

SOLO

NYT Strands today (game #245) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Life, organized

NYT Strands today (game #245) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #245) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #245, are…

CLASS

PHYLUM

ORDER

FAMILY

SPECIES

GENUS

DOMAIN

SPANGRAM: TAXONOMY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

You might need to be a bit of a science geek to solve today's Strands, because it features a few words that not everyone will be familiar with. Or at least that many people won't have heard since school biology lessons.

TAXONOMY, as the spangram has it, is the subject of the game – and that word is a tricky one to find in its own right. But harder still are surely PHYLUM and GENUS, with the first of those in particular a word that really doesn't appear in any other context.

My own game went very well, because I am a bit of a science geek, and I got lucky with my early guesses. I found CLASS while searching for hint words to use in this column, and put that together with the theme clue of 'In my kingdom' to establish what the central concept was. I then found the likes of FAMILY, SPECIES and – yes – PHYLUM, and was able to complete the set with no major hiccups.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

