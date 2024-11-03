NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, November 3 (game #511)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #511) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STREET

SENSE

MOVING

MONEY

TENDER

FEELING

HEARING

LISTENING

PROCEEDING

TOUCHING

CHAIR

INQUIRY

SWEET

HUNCH

TRIAL

IMPRESSION

NYT Connections today (game #511) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Awwww

Awwww Green: I think this might happen

I think this might happen Blue: All rise

All rise Purple: [Not hard] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #511) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HEARTWARMING

GREEN: SNEAKING SUSPICION

BLUE: LEGAL SESSION

PURPLE: EASY ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #511) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #511, are…

YELLOW: HEARTWARMING MOVING, SWEET, TENDER, TOUCHING

MOVING, SWEET, TENDER, TOUCHING GREEN: SNEAKING SUSPICION FEELING, HUNCH, IMPRESSION, SENSE

FEELING, HUNCH, IMPRESSION, SENSE BLUE: LEGAL SESSION HEARING, INQUIRY, PROCEEDING, TRIAL

HEARING, INQUIRY, PROCEEDING, TRIAL PURPLE: EASY ___ CHAIR, LISTENING, MONEY, STREET

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Is it just me or are the difficulty levels in Connections all over the place? There are days on which the easiest yellow group is harder than the supposedly hardest purple group today. This really was a simple one: yellow (HEARTWARMING) and green (SNEAKING SUSPICION) are merely synonyms, blue (LEGAL SESSION) is an obvious connection and though purple is a more complex 'Blank something' type, it was not a tricky one particularly. What's more, you won't even have needed to solve it if you got the other three.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

