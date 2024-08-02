NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, August 3 (game #153)

Here's another easy-ish Strands puzzle for you. Or is it? It probably depends on a) your knowledge of the specific subject and b) how your brain is working today. It is a weekend, after all. There are hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #153) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A night at the museum

NYT Strands today (game #153) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SHIN

SHUN

CALM

DIVER

RELY

TRICE

NYT Strands today (game #153) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Creativity through time

NYT Strands today (game #153) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 3rd column • Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #153) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #153, are…

BAROQUE

MODERN

ROMANTIC

CLASSICAL

MEDIEVAL

SPANGRAM: ARTHISTORY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I solved this one in rather a roundabout way, getting the spangram first then finding the individual answers, but if not I might well have struggled. The theme clue of 'A night at the museum' didn't suggest ARTHISTORY or the likes of ROMANTIC and BAROQUE to me; I was thinking dinosaurs and romans and mummies and so on…

Still, with ARTHISTORY in place it became obvious what kind of words I needed to find, and I ticked them all off with a minimum of fuss from there.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

