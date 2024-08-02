NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, August 3 (game #419)

It's Saturday, it's the weekend, and it's time for another Connections puzzle from the NYT. This one isn't too tricky – but there are hints below if you get stuck.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #419) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BULL

RUSH

KICK

STAND

BEAR

TONGUE

TRIPE

STOMACH

HIGH

HEELS

THRILL

MOUSE

BALONEY

REMOTE

TAKE

BUNK

NYT Connections today (game #419) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Good feeling

Good feeling Green: Put up with

Put up with Blue: Complete trash

Complete trash Purple: Things to press or knock together?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #419) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BIT OF EXCITEMENT

GREEN: TOLERATE

BLUE: NONSENSE

PURPLE: THINGS TO CLICK

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #419) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #419, are…

YELLOW: BIT OF EXCITEMENT HIGH, KICK, RUSH, THRILL

HIGH, KICK, RUSH, THRILL GREEN: TOLERATE BEAR, STAND, STOMACH, TAKE

BEAR, STAND, STOMACH, TAKE BLUE: NONSENSE BALONEY, BULL, BUNK, TRIPE

BALONEY, BULL, BUNK, TRIPE PURPLE: THINGS TO CLICK HEELS, MOUSE, REMOTE, TONGUE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is probably one of the easiest Connections puzzles in recent weeks, although the fourth and final group is potentially tricky. But many people won't need to worry about that, because the other three are straightforward collections of synonyms. The only complication is the usual dose of misdirection from the NYT, but if you managed to resist the urge to play STOMACH, TRIPE and TONGUE together (some kind of nasty meat group?) or to put KICK, RUSH and TAKE together in a sporting-related group, you'll have been fine.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

