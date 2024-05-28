NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, May 29 (game #87)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest attempt to recreate the success of Wordle and Connections. It's still in beta right now, which means it's on trial; whether it sticks around will depend on how many play it. I hope it does, because it's good fun and often a real challenge. Read on for some hints and to see how I did today.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #87) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… A good workout
NYT Strands today (game #87) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• SCALE
• BALE
• PILL
• LIGHT
• SLIGHT
• WHITE
NYT Strands today (game #87) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Let's get physical
NYT Strands today (game #87) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: right, 3rd row
• Last: left, 3rd row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #87) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #87, are…
- WEIGHTS
- ROWER
- BIKE
- TREADMILL
- CABLES
- ELLIPTICAL
- SPANGRAM: FITNESS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
This one wasn't too bad, with the word WEIGHTS standing out to me very early on. Combined with the not-so-cryptic theme clue of 'A good workout', it was clear that what I needed here was gym equipment. Now, the fact that I haven't been to a gym in more than 20 years might have hurt me here, but thankfully it didn't prevent me from coming up with the rather obvious ROWER, BIKE and TREADMILL, and getting my game underway.
Things got easier still after that. The spangram of FITNESS stood out fairly readily – although I always find them more difficult when they run right to left – and though I have no idea what an ELLIPTICAL is, or why you'd have CABLES in a gym, I was able to uncover them based purely on the fact that the options were so limited by that late stage.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 28 May, game #86)
- CLUCK
- TWEET
- CHIRP
- WARBLE
- TRILL
- SCREECH
- WHISTLE
- SPANGRAM: BIRDSONG
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).