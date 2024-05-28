NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, May 29 (game #87)

Strands is the NYT's latest attempt to recreate the success of Wordle and Connections. It's still in beta right now, which means it's on trial; whether it sticks around will depend on how many play it. I hope it does, because it's good fun and often a real challenge. Read on for some hints and to see how I did today.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #87) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A good workout

NYT Strands today (game #87) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • SCALE • BALE • PILL • LIGHT • SLIGHT • WHITE

NYT Strands today (game #87) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Let's get physical

NYT Strands today (game #87) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: right, 3rd row • Last: left, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #87) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #87, are…

WEIGHTS

ROWER

BIKE

TREADMILL

CABLES

ELLIPTICAL

SPANGRAM: FITNESS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This one wasn't too bad, with the word WEIGHTS standing out to me very early on. Combined with the not-so-cryptic theme clue of 'A good workout', it was clear that what I needed here was gym equipment. Now, the fact that I haven't been to a gym in more than 20 years might have hurt me here, but thankfully it didn't prevent me from coming up with the rather obvious ROWER, BIKE and TREADMILL, and getting my game underway.

Things got easier still after that. The spangram of FITNESS stood out fairly readily – although I always find them more difficult when they run right to left – and though I have no idea what an ELLIPTICAL is, or why you'd have CABLES in a gym, I was able to uncover them based purely on the fact that the options were so limited by that late stage.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

