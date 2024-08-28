NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, August 29 (game #179)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #179) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Wake up and ...

NYT Strands today (game #179) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROACH

LOAD

NICE

CURED

BLEED

NYT Strands today (game #179) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Joe's choice?

NYT Strands today (game #179) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #179) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #179, are…

LATTE

MOCHA

ESPRESSO

CAPPUCCINO

BLACK

ICED

SPANGRAM: COFFEEORDER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I am not a coffee drinker, but even I know enough about the ubiquitous drink to be able to solve today's Strands in short order. The theme clue helped, as did the fact that LATTE stood out along one side of the board. With those two clues in my armory, I was clear on what I needed to do here and found the answers easily. Well, almost. Once again, the spangram proved a bit more… obscure. COFFEEORDER? Really? It's not exactly a common phrase, is it? But anyway, I found that too and solved this Strands in a couple of minutes.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

