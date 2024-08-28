NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, August 29 (game #445)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #445) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PLAYER

GAMBLE

BROWN

YOUNG

COUNT

SMITH

NOBLE

DUKE

UPRIGHT

CONSIDER

GRAND

JUDGE

ELECTRONIC

REGARD

HOWARD

JOHNSON

NYT Connections today (game #445) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: They have keys

They have keys Green: Think about

Think about Blue: Places of learning

Places of learning Purple: Something & something

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #445) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF PIANOS

GREEN: DEEM

BLUE: U.S. COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES

PURPLE: SECOND NAMES IN COMPANIES WITH AMPERSANDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #445) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #445, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF PIANOS ELECTRONIC, GRAND, PLAYER, UPRIGHT

ELECTRONIC, GRAND, PLAYER, UPRIGHT GREEN: DEEM CONSIDER, COUNT, JUDGE, REGARD

CONSIDER, COUNT, JUDGE, REGARD BLUE: U.S. COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES BROWN, DUKE, HOWARD, SMITH

BROWN, DUKE, HOWARD, SMITH PURPLE: SECOND NAMES IN COMPANIES WITH AMPERSANDS GAMBLE, JOHNSON, NOBLE, YOUNG

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

Yeah, OK, this was just too difficult for me. That's my fifth Connections fail in the past 12 days, which implies either that I'm not very good at this, or that this game has gotten harder recently. I don't really have any complaints here, beyond that the blue 'universities' group is very, very difficult for those players who are not in the US – as I am not. I did spot BROWN and DUKE, but didn't know any other possibles and simply guessed blindly until I lost.

Purple was even harder. Again, I spotted a couple of options in JOHNSON (& Johnson) and (Proctor &) GAMBLE, but NOBLE and YOUNG… no chance. I now realize that NOBLE must relate to BARNES &, but am still none the wiser about YOUNG.

To make matters worse, even yellow and green were quite tough. I'm still yet to lose a Wordle in nearly 1,000 games, but Connections is an entirely different matter – this game is hardcore.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

