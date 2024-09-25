NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, September 26 (game #207)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #207) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Special delivery

NYT Strands today (game #207) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SING

BASING

STROLL

BELL

PALE

PANG

NYT Strands today (game #207) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Bringing up baby

NYT Strands today (game #207) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 4th row Last: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #207) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #207, are…

SWING

CRIB

HIGHCHAIR

STROLLER

BLANKET

PLAYPEN

SPANGRAM: BABYGEAR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I needed a hint here, because the theme clue of 'Special delivery' wasn't enough for me to identify the concept, even once I'd uncovered my first answer, SWING, by accident. This was unfortunate – if I'd have got CRIB or HIGHCHAIR or PLAYPEN I'm sure I'd have been fine. But SWING can mean many things, as can Special delivery, so I was left in the dark until I used that hint.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After that it was plain sailing, other than for the spangram; I could see that BABY was part of it, but needed to cross off a few more answers before I realized that GEAR was the other half of the word. But in summary: it was, um, child's play.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 25 September, game #206)

ROUND

BRISKET

FLANK

SIRLOIN

SHANK

CHUCK

RIBEYE

SPANGRAM: BEEFCUTS