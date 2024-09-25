NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, September 26 (game #473)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #473) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SWELL

FRILL

BIKINI

WAX

TRIM

CHEESE

NEAT

BORDER

GROW

DRY

BEAN

VIRGIN

THEORY

STRAIGHT

FRINGE

MOUNT

NYT Connections today (game #473) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Pretty side to something

Pretty side to something Green: More and more

More and more Blue: How'd you take that?

How'd you take that? Purple: [like a thick thread] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #473) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DECORATIVE EDGE

GREEN: INCREASE, IN A WAY

BLUE: SPECIFICATIONS FOR A BARTENDER

PURPLE: STRING ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #473) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #473, are…

YELLOW: DECORATIVE EDGE BORDER, FRILL, FRINGE, TRIM

BORDER, FRILL, FRINGE, TRIM GREEN: INCREASE, IN A WAY GROW, MOUNT, SWELL, WAX

GROW, MOUNT, SWELL, WAX BLUE: SPECIFICATIONS FOR A BARTENDER DRY, NEAT, STRAIGHT, VIRGIN

DRY, NEAT, STRAIGHT, VIRGIN PURPLE: STRING ___ BEAN, BIKINI, CHEESE, THEORY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Give me a group containing CHEESE and I pretty much guarantee I will solve it. Doesn't matter what the connection is – if it involves cheese, I'm up for the challenge. And so it was today with STRING ___, the hardest purple group, which I got with my very first guess, spotting that CHEESE, THEORY, BEAN and BIKINI could all go after STRING.

I've marked this Connections puzzle as moderate rather than easy, though, because despite not making any mistakes I did have to think a fair bit about the other three groups. Maybe I played slightly more conservatively than I sometimes do, but I stared and stared and stared at the board for what seemed like an hour (but was probably about five minutes) before spotting the yellow DECORATIVE EDGE group, then a little longer before getting SPECIFICATIONS FOR A BARTENDER.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 25 September, game #472)

YELLOW: TRIO OF SPORTS ACHIEVEMENTS HAT TRICK, THREEPEAT, TRIFECTA, TRIPLE CROWN

HAT TRICK, THREEPEAT, TRIFECTA, TRIPLE CROWN GREEN: NEEDS FOR PAINTING A ROOM DROP CLOTH, PAINT, ROLLER, TAPE

DROP CLOTH, PAINT, ROLLER, TAPE BLUE: FOOD NAMED AFTER CITIES BROIL, CHEESESTEAK, SPROUTS, WINGS

BROIL, CHEESESTEAK, SPROUTS, WINGS PURPLE: ___ DERBY DEMOLITION, HOME RUN, KENTUCKY, SOAP BOX