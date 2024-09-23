NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, September 24 (game #205)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #205) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Spacing out

NYT Strands today (game #205) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TRAM

RAIN

SNORE

BORE

BONE

CUMIN

NYT Strands today (game #205) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Time and space

NYT Strands today (game #205) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 4th column Last: bottom, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #205) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #205, are…

MARTIAN

CYBORG

DROID

MUTANT

ROBOT

ALIEN

SPANGRAM: SCIENCEFICTION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I probably found this Strands game to be even easier than most given that I've been reading SCIENCEFICTION, as the spangram would have it, for about four decades. But even if I hadn't I doubt I would have struggled too much here. Some of the words are slightly, well, basic for the topic – as I said, I read a lot of sci-fi and MUTANTS and MARTIANS really don't crop up that much compared to plenty of other themes, such as time-travel, space flight, AI and the cyberverse. But as a child's guide to the genre, it just about works.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 23 September, game #204)

HAMSTER

MUSKRAT

SQUIRREL

CHINCHILLA

PORCUPINE

SPANGRAM: RODENTS