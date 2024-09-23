NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, September 24 (game #471)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #471) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BALLOON

BOOK

MODEL

BANNER

NOVEL

AMBASSADOR

CONFETTI

STREAMER

SECURE

CREATIVE

RESERVE

FRESH

ORIGINAL

GARLAND

INFLUENCER

CHARTER

NYT Connections today (game #471) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Innovative

Innovative Green: Lay claim to something beforehand

Lay claim to something beforehand Blue: Put them up and celebrate

Put them up and celebrate Purple: Instagrammers?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #471) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INSPIRED

GREEN: PROCURE IN ADVANCE

BLUE: BIT OF PARTY DECORATION

PURPLE: ONLINE PERSONALITY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #471) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #471, are…

YELLOW: INSPIRED CREATIVE, FRESH, NOVEL, ORIGINAL

CREATIVE, FRESH, NOVEL, ORIGINAL GREEN: PROCURE IN ADVANCE BOOK, CHARTER, RESERVE, SECURE

BOOK, CHARTER, RESERVE, SECURE BLUE: BIT OF PARTY DECORATION BALLOON, BANNER, CONFETTI, GARLAND

BALLOON, BANNER, CONFETTI, GARLAND PURPLE: ONLINE PERSONALITY AMBASSADOR, INFLUENCER, MODEL, STREAMER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Though I did make one mistake today, I'm not beating myself up about it – because really there was no way I could have known which answer was the genuine one. This is a common theme in Connections: the inclusion of answers that act as red herrings due to their possible inclusion in multiple categories. Today I assembled three-quarters of the ONLINE PERSONALITY group, which ended up being the purple one, in the form of INFLUENCER, MODEL and STREAMER. I added in CREATIVE – because that very much is another type of online personality – but it turned out the final one was the slightly more tenuous AMBASSADOR. CREATIVE instead went in the INSPIRED yellow group, which also made sense.

None of this unduly troubled me, because this was another relatively easy Connections game, and I ticked off the others with no real problems.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 23 September, game #470)

YELLOW: NOT SMOOTH, AS TERRAIN BUMPY, ROUGH, RUGGED, UNEVEN

BUMPY, ROUGH, RUGGED, UNEVEN GREEN: BIT OF LAND FOR GROWING BED, PARCEL, PATCH, PLOT

BED, PARCEL, PATCH, PLOT BLUE: MEMBER OF A CARTOON DUO CHIP, ROCKY, SCRATCHY, STITCH

CHIP, ROCKY, SCRATCHY, STITCH PURPLE: ___ PARK AMUSEMENT, NATIONAL, PARALLEL, SOUTH