NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, September 21 (game #202)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #202) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I've got the music in me!

NYT Strands today (game #202) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STUD

DUNE

ETCH

RATE

TARE

STONE

NYT Strands today (game #202) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Temple of music

NYT Strands today (game #202) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #202) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #202, are…

ARENA

STADIUM

NIGHTCLUB

THEATER

FESTIVAL

SPANGRAM: CONCERTVENUE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I've marked this one as moderate simply because I couldn't get started without a hint; the theme clue of 'I've got the music in me!' seemed too obtuse, despite the fact that with hindsight it was really rather obvious. Once I asked for help and was given ARENA it all became much easier, and I ticked off the likes of STADIUM, NIGHTCLUB and THEATER with no issues.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 20 September, game #201)

RHYME

VERSE

METER

STANZA

SYNTAX

DICTION

SCANSION

SPANGRAM: POETRY