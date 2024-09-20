NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, September 21 (game #468)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #468) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

REAL

MEDIUM

IMPRESSIVE

EXCLUSIVE

NICE

RARE

AWFUL

MYSTIC

WAY

WELL DONE

BLOODY

LIMITED

ORACLE

PROPS

COLLECTIBLE

PSYCHIC

NYT Connections today (game #468) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Future-gazer

Future-gazer Green: Reason to want something

Reason to want something Blue: Excellent!

Excellent! Purple: Very

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #468) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CLAIRVOYANT

GREEN: SPECIAL EDITION ADJECTIVES

BLUE: “GREAT JOB!”

PURPLE: EXTREMELY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #468) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #468, are…

YELLOW: CLAIRVOYANT MEDIUM, MYSTIC, ORACLE, PSYCHIC

MEDIUM, MYSTIC, ORACLE, PSYCHIC GREEN: SPECIAL EDITION ADJECTIVES COLLECTIBLE, EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED, RARE

COLLECTIBLE, EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED, RARE BLUE: “GREAT JOB!” IMPRESSIVE, NICE, PROPS, WELL DONE

IMPRESSIVE, NICE, PROPS, WELL DONE PURPLE: EXTREMELY AWFUL, BLOODY, REAL, WAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

This was a surprisingly easy Connections puzzle even by recent examples, although I still contrived to make one mistake. That was a silly one; I'm sure the misdirection was intended by the NYT, and I walked right into the trap. I'm talking, of course, about BLOODY, RARE, WELL DONE and MEDIUM – which could have been 'Ways to cook a steak'. But no, all four words actually belonged to alternative groups.

That quickly became apparent, when I looked again and realized that MEDIUM, MYSTIC, ORACLE and PSYCHIC were all words for a CLAIRVOYANT (yellow) and that COLLECTIBLE, EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED, RARE all formed a green group for SPECIAL EDITION ADJECTIVES.

That left blue and purple, and this time neither was too complicated. No 'blank something' type, no clever cryptic connections – simply a couple of groups, both of which were fairly obvious.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 20 September, game #467)

YELLOW: PRESUME FIGURE, IMAGINE, SUSPECT, THINK

FIGURE, IMAGINE, SUSPECT, THINK GREEN: SOMEBODY CHARACTER, INDIVIDUAL, PARTY, PERSON

CHARACTER, INDIVIDUAL, PARTY, PERSON BLUE: CHARACTERS IN “THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK," FAMILIARLY BOBA, CHEWY, EMPEROR, SOLO

BOBA, CHEWY, EMPEROR, SOLO PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “KITTY” CAT, CORNER, HAWK, LITTER