NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, November 19 (game #261)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #261) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Pick-ups

NYT Strands today (game #261) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

POOR

POST

TICK

FORT

SNORT

NEWS

NYT Strands today (game #261) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Kitchen essentials

NYT Strands today (game #261) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #261) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #261, are…

KNIFE

TONGS

FORK

SPOON

SKEWER

SPORK

CHOPSTICKS

SPANGRAM: UTENSILS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is about as easy as Strands get: I suspect a five-year-old knows most of this words and can probably spell half of them too. Bonus points for the NYT including SPORK as well as SPOON and FORK in order to make up the numbers; does anyone really use a SPORK? SKEWER is probably the only vaguely difficult word here, because it's not something I'd expect to find in the company of the other UTENSILS here. Well, other than on a barbecue, but that's a pretty rare thing round my way.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 18 November, game #260)

ORCA

DOLPHIN

SEAL

MANATEE

WALRUS

NARWHAL

SPANGRAM: MARINEMAMMALS