NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, November 19 (game #527)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #527) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FOCUS

FACE

FIELD

JEOPARDY

RIBBON

PIN

WHEEL

EAR

PASSWORD

AGENT

CONCENTRATION

FINGERPRINT

STANDARD

ELBOW

SPECIALTY

DRIBBLE

NYT Connections today (game #527) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Thing you're good at

Thing you're good at Green: Security measure

Security measure Blue: BOW is another

BOW is another Purple: [Twice] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #527) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: AREA OF EXPERTISE

GREEN: WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE

BLUE: PASTA SHAPES

PURPLE: DOUBLE ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #527) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #527, are…

YELLOW: AREA OF EXPERTISE CONCENTRATION, FIELD, FOCUS, SPECIALTY

CONCENTRATION, FIELD, FOCUS, SPECIALTY GREEN: WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE FACE, FINGERPRINT, PASSWORD, PIN

FACE, FINGERPRINT, PASSWORD, PIN BLUE: PASTA SHAPES EAR, ELBOW, RIBBON, WHEEL

EAR, ELBOW, RIBBON, WHEEL PURPLE: DOUBLE ___ AGENT, DRIBBLE, JEOPARDY, STANDARD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I managed a perfect score today, but it owed a huge amount to luck. Not on the first two groups, green and yellow in that order, which were both pretty simple. Green – WAYS TO UNLOCK A DEVICE – was particularly easy given that I'm a technology journalist when not writing this column, with FACE, FINGERPRINT, PASSWORD and PIN all rather obvious.

As is so often the case, I struggled with blue and purple. I had a hunch that WHEEL and EAR might go together with a vague food theme: EAR of corn and WHEEL of cheese, maybe? RIBBON felt like it could work for PASTA, while ELBOW… well, I wasn't sure, but you get a knuckle of beef, so maybe there was an elbow somewhere. I guessed it without expecting it to be right, but to my amazement it was – and for nearly the right reason. I'd been on the correct path with pasta, because these were all PASTA SHAPES, which was obvious after the fact. Purple was a difficult 'blank' variety that I wouldn't have got, due to not knowing what DOUBLE DRIBBLE means.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 18 November, game #526)

YELLOW: USED IN HAIR CARE COMB, DRYER, HAIRSPRAY, ROLLERS

COMB, DRYER, HAIRSPRAY, ROLLERS GREEN: MONTHLY EXPENSES GAS, INTERNET, PHONE, RENT

GAS, INTERNET, PHONE, RENT BLUE: THINGS WITH SPOTS DALMATIAN, DIE, DOMINO, LADYBUG

DALMATIAN, DIE, DOMINO, LADYBUG PURPLE: ___ CRAB FIDDLER, HERMIT, HORSESHOE, SPIDER