NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, December 18 (game #290)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #290) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… You say you want a revolution

NYT Strands today (game #290) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPINE

RATE

FOOT

RILE

TONNE

DINER

NYT Strands today (game #290) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Turn, turn, turn

NYT Strands today (game #290) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #290) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #290, are…

DRYER

EARTH

TIRES

FOOTBALL

PINWHEEL

BALLERINA

SPANGRAM: SPINNERS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Congratulations if you managed to spot BALLERINA today. I was staring at Strands for ages until I got it. It was one of those words where I tried words I knew were not words, like ERINABALL and NABALLERI.

This was one where even though you understood the theme immediately, the words were still unexpected. Spinning is not the first thing you’d think of a FOOTBALL doing, is it?

All this reminds me of the time we got these new expensive revolving chairs in the office. Everyone hated them at first and thought they were ugly and pointless, but in the end, we all came round.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

