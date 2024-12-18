NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Wednesday, December 18 (game #556)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #556) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TACKLE

ТЕАРОТ

HOLD

ONION

SHORT

FIELD

STOUT

HEDGE

HANDLE

SOUR

TRADE

CAPITOL

BITTER

CHROME

MANAGE

BOCK

NYT Connections today (game #556) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Under control

Under control GREEN: Alternative brews

Alternative brews BLUE: Stocks and shares

Stocks and shares PURPLE: Arched structure

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #556) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DEAL WITH

GREEN: STYLES OF BEER

BLUE: INVESTMENT VERBS

PURPLE: _DOME

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #556) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #556, are…

YELLOW: DEAL WITH FIELD, HANDLE, MANAGE, TACKLE

FIELD, HANDLE, MANAGE, TACKLE GREEN: STYLES OF BEER BITTER, BOCK, SOUR, STOUT

BITTER, BOCK, SOUR, STOUT BLUE: INVESTMENT VERBS HEDGE, HOLD, SHORT, TRADE

HEDGE, HOLD, SHORT, TRADE PURPLE: _DOME CAPITOL, CHROME, ONION, TEAPOT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I’m a little TEAPOT, SHORT and STOUT, here’s my HANDLE, here’s my spout, when I get all steamed up, Hear me shout, Tip me over and pour me out!

Yes I did fall for this little red herring – although usually these little tricks only contain three words. Naughty.

This blind alley aside, the groups were quite straightforward today, especially if you were a bit parched and dreaming of a refreshing beverage – although the distinctive taste of BITTER, BOCK, SOUR and STOUT beers are not everyone’s cup of tea.

Cheers.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 17 December, game #555)

YELLOW: INTREPIDITY GRIT, HEART, NERVE, PLUCK

GRIT, HEART, NERVE, PLUCK GREEN: ROAD ARTERY, AVENUE, DRAG, DRIVE

ARTERY, AVENUE, DRAG, DRIVE BLUE: KINDS OF PAPER CONSTRUCTION, GRAPH, TISSUE, WAX

CONSTRUCTION, GRAPH, TISSUE, WAX PURPLE: KINDS OF TENNIS COURTS CARPET, CLAY, GRASS, HARD