NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, August 14 (game #164)

How difficult you may find today's Strands puzzle may depend on where in the world you are; if you find it tricky, read on for my hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #164) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Honey I'm home!

NYT Strands today (game #164) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

COAT

CHUG

FLOW

SLOG

LOIN

SLEW

NYT Strands today (game #164) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Four walls and a roof

NYT Strands today (game #164) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 4th row Last: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #164) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #164, are…

RANCH

BUNGALOW

CRAFTSMAN

COLONIAL

CABIN

COTTAGE

SPANGRAM: HOUSES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I found this Strands puzzle a little harder than most people will – or at least those of you playing in the United States. That's because not all of these styles of HOUSES are common outside of the US; I'd never heard of CRAFTSMAN, for instance, and the likes of RANCH and COLONIAL are not terms that would be used here in the UK (though I had heard of them). Fortunately the others were pretty simple, as was the spangram itself, so I was able to uncover them all without too many problems.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 13 August, game #163)

DICTIONARY

THESAURUS

HANDBOOK

ATLAS

ALMANAC

SPANGRAM: REFERENCE