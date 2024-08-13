NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, August 14 (game #430)

It's time to solve Wednesday's Connections puzzle from the NYT – which means it's also time for some Connections hints if you need.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #430) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BABE

BUZZ

BOO-BOO

DAISY

JASMINE

MICKEY

DANCE

YOGI

GOOF

STING

PETUNIA

FLUB

POPPY

LOU

GAFFE

POLLINATE

NYT Connections today (game #430) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Mishap

Mishap Green: Plant blooms

Plant blooms Blue: Birds and __

Birds and __ Purple: Baseball stars

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #430) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BLUNDER

GREEN: FLOWERS

BLUE: THINGS BEES DO

PURPLE: FIRST NAMES OF YANKEES LEGENDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #430) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #430, are…

YELLOW: BLUNDER BOO-BOO, FLUB, GAFFE, GOOF

BOO-BOO, FLUB, GAFFE, GOOF GREEN: FLOWERS DAISY, JASMINE, PETUNIA, POPPY

DAISY, JASMINE, PETUNIA, POPPY BLUE: THINGS BEES DO BUZZ, DANCE, POLLINATE, STING

BUZZ, DANCE, POLLINATE, STING PURPLE: FIRST NAMES OF YANKEES LEGENDS BABE, LOU, MICKEY, YOGI

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I say above that this is easy, but I'm not sure I would have got the purple group, FIRST NAMES OF YANKEES LEGENDS, if not for the fact that I solved the other three. But I'll give the NYT a pass on this admittedly parochial grouping, given that the Yankees are a New York team.

Anyway, that one aside it was plain sailing, and the fact that the blue 'Bees' group included DANCE cheered me up no end, because I simply love the fact that bees do indeed dance – and to communicate no less!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

