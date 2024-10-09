NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, October 10 (game #221)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #221) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Think about it

NYT Strands today (game #221) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MASS

PASS

MAST

PAST

PASTY

PASTRY

NYT Strands today (game #221) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Where's Strands?

NYT Strands today (game #221) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #221) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #221, are…

JUMBLE

SUDOKU

JIGSAW

MAZE

CROSSWORD

CRYPTOGRAM

SPANGRAM: PUZZLES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Give me a puzzle and I'll solve it; give me a puzzle about puzzles and I'll solve it and enjoy every second while doing so. Today's Strands is exactly that – a puzzle about puzzles. I was somewhat surprised not to see Wordle, Connections or indeed Strands in there, but the likes of SUDOKU, JUMBLE and CROSSWORD were all obvious enough that this didn't cause me any trouble.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 9 October, game #220)

HALL

OFFICE

STUDY

KITCHEN

LIBRARY

PANTRY

FOYER

SPANGRAM: HOMEROOM