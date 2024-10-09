NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, October 10 (game #487)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #487) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HIP

TEA

BIG

BAD

EYE

FLY

SEW

SAW

ILL

FAR

ELF

LEG

HER

RAD

ARM

DOE

NYT Connections today (game #487) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Ear could be another

Ear could be another Green: Dope words

Dope words Blue: Films

Films Purple: All feature in a popular musical song

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #487) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BODY PARTS

GREEN: COOL, IN ’80S SLANG

BLUE: MOVIES

PURPLE: WORDS IN “DO-RE-MI”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #487) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #487, are…

YELLOW: BODY PARTS ARM, EYE, HIP, LEG

ARM, EYE, HIP, LEG GREEN: COOL, IN ’80S SLANG BAD, FLY, ILL, RAD

BAD, FLY, ILL, RAD BLUE: MOVIES BIG, ELF, HER, SAW

BIG, ELF, HER, SAW PURPLE: WORDS IN “DO-RE-MI” DOE, FAR, SEW, TEA

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As a child of the ‘80s I was delighted to see COOL, IN ’80S SLANG appear as a group today – although I’ll be honest and admit that I was never cool enough to say words like BAD, FLY, ILL or RAD myself very often. But I’ve watched enough ‘80s movies that they’re still in my mind, so solving this one wasn’t too tricky.

In fact, none of today’s four groups were particularly challenging. That didn’t appear to be the case when I loaded up the game, though: it was one of those days where all of the words are really short. In fact, all 16 of them were three-letter words, and though that doesn’t itself make a game hard, there was a strong possibility that some might be prefixes or suffixes, and that can make things tougher.

That wasn’t the case, though. MOVIES was another theme (with ELF, SAW, HER and BIG the answers), while the yellow BODY PARTS group was one of the easiest we’ve ever had in Connections. It was all much simpler than I anticipated, thankfully.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

