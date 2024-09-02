New Meta VR headset in FCC certification teases an imminent Quest 3S launch

Meta Connect 2024 is fast approaching, and one of the announcements we’ll almost certainly get on September 25 will be for the Meta Quest 3S. We not only saw a batch of details from regular leakers, Meta itself leaked the headset’s existence twice in recent months, and now FCC and Dekra certifications have further cemented the idea that we’ll see a new VR device soon.

Dekra is an independent product certification company, while the FCC is the United States Government's Federal Communications Commission, and it’s normal for both to check out and certify tech before it’s released to the public.

91Mobiles has shared details of certifications from each awarded to a new Meta device named ‘P97’ – with Dekra’s document adding that it’s a VR headset.

Even if P97 is somehow a previously unheard-of Meta gadget, given the company’s usual announcement cycle – which involves revealing and releasing new hardware at its annual Meta Connect showcase in late September/early October – these details seemingly confirm we’ll see something on September 25. So if you planned to finally buy a VR headset you might want to wait a little longer to see what Meta showcases.

The VR headset you've been waiting for

(Image credit: Meta)

It’s easy to get hyped for high-end hardware – which is why you might be sad to see reports of the Meta Quest Pro 2’s cancellation, and then happy to hear separate leaks that the Quest Pro 2 has maybe instead morphed into a very different kind of headset – but for me the Quest 3S announcement has me super excited.

I love the Meta Quest 3 – if I didn’t think it was fantastic I wouldn’t have awarded it five stars in our Meta Quest 3 review – but while it’s great value for money it is still a lot pricier than its predecessor the Meta Quest 2, costing $499.99 / £479.99 / AU$799.99 instead of the earlier version's $299 / £299 / AU$479 at launch.

Rumors suggest the Meta Quest 3S will more closely match the Quest 2’s price, while still packing essential Quest 3 specs like its Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset. If these reports are correct then the next-gen VR and MR experiences the Quest 3 offers – like the exclusive Batman: Arkham Shadow game launching later this year – could be a lot more accessible than they have been.

And more people being able to afford great VR experiences is never a bad thing in my book.

Obviously we’ll have to wait and see what Meta announces – if anything at all. While I’m feeling confident something’s on its way there’s always a chance the leaks have it wrong and the Quest 3S is a myth. I seriously hope it isn’t but we won’t know for sure until September 25.