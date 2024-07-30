New Meta Quest 3 update gives you an essential VR interior-design app for free

Meta has rolled out another free update to its Meta Quest 3 VR headset in the shape of update v68, and with it come some minor tweaks to graphics and download speeds, as well as a new essential app for people who need a hand decorating their home.

Your Meta Quest 3 can already help you to construct furniture – as shown in a Meta Quest 3 advert that I can’t seem to escape right now – and now Meta’s new Layout app will help you arrange it too. You can use it to measure your existing furniture or spaces in your home, place virtual approximations of new furniture or gadgets you’re looking to buy (so you can double-check if that 65-inch TV does indeed fit where you want it to), and even access helpful features like a leveling tool to checking if your pictures are hung straight.

When I was moving into a new flat a few months ago this app would have been extremely useful. I spent hours painstakingly drawing 2D layouts of my rooms and furniture to make sure everything would fit – and might have saved a few moments of panic when we found that some items fitted in rather more 'snuggly' than we were expecting.

(Image credit: Meta)

Once your Meta Quest 3 updates to v68, Layout will appear in your App Library. While it might not be a tool I use everyday I know it’ll be handy, and I’m excited to see what other apps and features Meta will add next.

Other v68 tweaks coming

For now I’ll have to make do with two more minor tweaks in v68.

Firstly Meta says it has made some “behind-the-scenes improvements” to app downloads. You can install multiple apps at once now, and it’s added a new Downloads tab to your App Library so that you can more easily manage your installs.

Last for this month, it’s releasing a new “frame timing algorithm for OpenXR” that it says will improve frame rate stability and prediction latency on your Meta Quest 3 – provided it’s an OpenXR app. OpenXR is a free open-standard VR development tool used by a lot of creators for their VR games and apps – including the likes of Beat Saber, Moss, and The Last Clockwinder – so expect to see improvements to a fair few of your favorite titles.

Remember, if you don't see the update today you don't need to fret. These software improvements roll out gradually so you might need to wait a few days before it arrives on your Quest 3.