Even Samsung doesn't know if it's making AR glasses or a VR headset, as a new patent reveals its big XR hardware plans

Samsung is working on some kind of XR hardware and, while it has yet to detail the product publicly, a newly published patent (spotted by 91mobiles) has given us our best look yet at what it’s working on – as well as teasing that Samsung is unsure what form its XR gadget should actually take.

That’s because the patent describes “electronic devices” which “may be AR glasses and/or a head-mounted device.” This suggests that at this time Samsung is either unsure what kind of XR device it should release, or that it is working on both a Samsung XR headset as well as AR glasses to compete with the likes of the Meta Orion AR glasses.

This vagueness continues throughout the patent description, with Samsung describing the device as potentially having a processor, a display for seeing virtual overlays on the real world, some communications abilities – so it can wirelessly communicate with local devices, like a controller, and the internet – and movement sensors for head tracking, among other ‘standard’ XR device specs.

A battery problem

Scanning through the translated document (the patent was initially filed in Korean) one noticeable omission is the mention of any internal battery, which could suggest the device will need to be connected to a compatible Samsung phone or battery pack to function. A phone connection would align with the approach Xreal glasses have taken, and would be a more achievable target for Samsung’s first AR glasses outing rather than a completely standalone product.

Batteries add a lot of bulk to a wearable, and would force Samsung to have to balance functionality, battery life, and comfort – a tough act considering its relative inexperience in this area of tech.

A wired connection to a phone would also increase the glasses’ reliance on a Samsung/Android device to function, which seems like something Samsung and its partner Google would want as a way to convince techies to leave the AR glasses-less Apple behind.

Connecting to a battery pack would also make sense as the likes of the Xreal glasses do burn through a phone’s charge somewhat rapidly. A battery pack would also allow a user to rely on their phone and glasses without one drastically reducing the remaining battery life of the other.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still no mention of software

For me, this patent also doesn’t go into much detail on what is by far the most important feature: software. I’m fairly confident Samsung’s hardware will be at least ‘fine’ given its expertise in phones and TVs. For me the biggest question is how will it handle software.

I’ve tested a number of standalone VR headsets, and some wired AR glasses too, and my main critique is most of them don’t offer you enough things to do with them, save one. In my experience Meta’s Horizon OS is ahead by a mile thanks to its huge catalog of software, excellent exclusive apps, and clean layout.

Samsung and Google (who appears to be developing an AR android) need to seriously stick the landing. Either give us some amazing apps out the gate, or keep the price cheap and affordable (ideally do both). Exclusive AR apps would help justify a more premium price, while conversely a lower cost would help to convince people the XR device is worth trying even if it doesn’t do much at first.

We’ll have to wait and see what Samsung announces in the coming months in terms of its software and hardware. There were rumors it might show off a developer kit this year – to tie into the promise of a reveal Samsung and Google made back in July – though as the year comes to a close we might have to settle for a 2025 showcase – though even that might require some luck according to other recent leaks.