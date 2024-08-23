Google's putting all of its core services into an Essentials app for your Windows PC

Google apps are everywhere. Outside of Apple devices, just about every computer, phone, and tablet out there runs the company’s software by default in some fashion. But have you ever wondered if there’s an important or highly useful app out there that you should have? It seems the tech giant is answering those burning questions with the new Google Essentials.

It’s an app that reportedly makes it easy to “discover and install many of” the brand’s first-party services on Windows. Essentials technically already exists, but those apps are aimed more towards office settings. This upcoming set is for the everyday users and judging from the official announcement, Essentials apps will be split across two major categories.

The first group includes a collection of shortcuts to productivity platforms, like Google Docs, Drive, and Calendar. It even provides quick access to Google Photos and Messages, letting you “enjoy your photo albums [or] respond to texts” at any time. Eligible Essentials users will also receive a two-month Basic Google One subscription plan trial.

The second group is all about gaming. The Google Play Games platform allows you to try out thousands of titles, and signing into your Play Games account allows you to sync in-game progress across devices.

Gradual release

Google Essentials will not be released to all Windows computers at once. Instead, it will be rolled out gradually.

Several HP laptop series, including the Spectre, Envy, Omen, and Pavilion, will get Google Essentials first, with the OmniBook lines getting it later. On HP laptops, Essentials will be located within the start menu, and you can use the app to switch between your phone and laptop.

Google goes on to state that users can uninstall any of the service shortcuts or “Essentials altogether” whenever they want, and it’s not baked into the laptop. There are plans to eventually expand the app to Windows laptops and desktops within the coming months.

It's unknown when Essentialls will become widely available nor do we know which models will receive the update. We did reach out to Google for additional information and this story will be updated if we hear back.

Until then, check out TechRadar's list of the best Windows laptops for 2024.