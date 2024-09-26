Google Maps will now warn you about businesses with fake reviews

Many people use Google Maps to find out more information about local businesses, and a key feature of this is the Google Maps rating system. Now, Google appears to be taking steps to make its reviews more trustworthy, and warn users if it’s detected and removed fake reviews from its platform.

The change was spotted by Mike Blumenthal on X (formerly Twitter), who posted a screenshot of a local business entry in Google Maps that came with a warning that read: “Suspected fake reviews were recently removed from this place.” This particular company is based in the UK, and it’s not known where else these warnings can be seen.

According to Google’s Business Profile policy, a company that violates Google’s rules on fake engagement (including by posting or receiving fake reviews) can be restricted in a few different ways:

The business “will not be able to receive new reviews or ratings for set period of time”

Its existing reviews could be unpublished for a set period of time

Its profile will display a warning to users about the removal of fake reviews, similar to the one mentioned above

Businesses will be able to appeal Google’s actions, but it’s likely that the warnings about fake reviews will remain in place while that appeal process is ongoing.

Detecting deception

Fake reviews can be used to maliciously tarnish a company’s reputation or to artificially boost a company's standing, and that means Google’s restrictions can be used to either punish or protect a business that has received fake reviews. Regardless, fake reviews mean users can be misled as to the reputation and quality of a business, and that’s not good for anyone.

By displaying these warnings, Google is being a little more transparent about the issue of fake reviews. After all, if a company used fake reviews to increase its rating and reputation, and Google then removed the offending reviews without leaving a trace or warning, users would be in the dark as to that business’s shady practices. By notifying you that fake reviews have been removed, Google is letting you know that something fishy has been going on with that business.

That said, Google’s warning doesn’t say whether the offending reviews were positive or negative, so you might be led to the conclusion that a business has been artificially bolstering its own standing when in actuality it was the victim of a malicious review campaign.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That suggests that there are still improvements that could be made to Google’s policy. Still, providing more information to users about fake reviews is certainly a step in the right direction, and could help to make your Google Maps experience a little more informative.