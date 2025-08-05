Over 5,000 fake pharmacy websites found secretly harvesting data while pushing counterfeit drugs

Fake pharmacies often skip prescriptions and demand cryptocurrency, exposing users to fraud and dangerous products

AI-generated articles and fake reviews trick users into trusting scam drug platforms every day

A global network of more than 5,000 fake pharmacy websites has been uncovered by security experts.

Designed to mimic legitimate drug retailers, the platforms sell counterfeit or unregulated medications while harvesting sensitive personal and financial data.

In many cases, they target buyers searching for discreet access to treatments like erectile dysfunction pills, antibiotics, steroids, and weight-loss drugs.

The blurred line between help and harm

According to a recent threat report by Gen, the “PharmaFraud” operation relies on a combination of deceptive site design and technical manipulation.

The sites often use AI-generated health articles, falsified reviews, and misleading ads to gain visibility and credibility.

Many of them are structured to bypass basic trust indicators, omitting business credentials and using insecure payment methods such as cryptocurrency.

The danger is not limited to the quality of the drugs sold, as these websites often prompt users to enter private medical details, upload documents, or provide payment information, all of which can be exploited in secondary fraud campaigns.

Even when a product is delivered, there is no guarantee it is safe or effective - some may be expired, contaminated, or simply fake, posing risks well beyond financial loss.

The report also noted a broader rise in cyber threats targeting individuals and small businesses. Financial scams increased by 340% in just three months, often using fake ads and chatbot forms to impersonate legal or investment services.

Tech support scams - frequently appearing as browser popups - rose sharply as well, with many users lured into calling fake help lines.

Staying safe from fake pharmacy scams and related cyber threats requires a combination of awareness and practical digital precautions.

How to stay safe

If a website offers prescription drugs without asking for a valid prescription, then avoid it.

Ensure that the contact information and business registration details of the store are clear

There should be a verifiable physical address before you trust any online pharmacy with sensitive or financial data.

If the prices are unusually low, be careful. Do not also fall for limited-time offers and payment requests via cryptocurrency is a big red flag.

Verify that the website uses a secure checkout process (HTTPS) and trusted payment gateways.

Use antivirus software to detect hidden malware that may be embedded in fraudulent medical sites or malicious pop-up windows.

Enable a firewall to block suspicious traffic from known scam domains, reducing the chances of interacting with harmful websites or receiving deceptive push notifications.

Install endpoint protection across multiple devices if you're managing a small business or handling sensitive data.

Be skeptical of unsolicited health advice, product reviews, or miracle cure claims found through ads, emails, or social media links.