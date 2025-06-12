No power? No problem! Big EOFY savings on EcoFlow power stations can keep you juiced up, wherever you are

With Aussie winter getaways and school-holiday road trips just around the corner, EcoFlow is offering up to 45% off its popular range of portable power solutions and accessories, including high-capacity power stations, charging bundles for vehicles and compact off-grid kits.

Designed to keep your gear powered up (wherever you are), the EcoFlow Delta series offers some of the deepest EOFY discounts, and is designed to deliver fast charging, high-wattage output, and the flexibility to run everything from outdoor appliances and camping gear to lights, fridges and tools. Whether you're hitting the road or hosting a movie night in the backyard, these portable systems are a great way to supply the energy you need, anytime and anywhere.

EcoFlow’s EOFY sale is live now on selected gear, with deals running until June 30 or while stocks last. You can browse the full range available from EcoFlow, but the best offers are actually on the official EcoFlow eBay store, where an extra 20% discount can often be stacked on top of the existing sale price.



If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve highlighted some standout deals below to help kickstart your next EcoFlow-powered adventure.

­­

EcoFlow Delta 2 + 800W Alternator Charger: was AU$2,098 now AU$1,348 at eBay Save AU$750 Use code JUNE20 to save 35% off RRP and score a compact 1,024Wh LiFePO4 power station, plus an 800W alternator charger so you can top up straight from your vehicle while you're on the move. With an output of 1,800W (2,700W surge), the Delta 2 can run things like portable heaters or tools no problem, and dual input support means you can recharge at up to 1,400W using AC, solar or alternator power. It’s small enough to stash in a boot or under a caravan seat, and when you’re plugged in to mains power, AC charging gets it back to 80% in about an hour.

EcoFlow Delta 2 Max + 800W Alternator Charger: was AU$3,198 now AU$2,199 at eBay Save AU$999 At 31% off its RRP when using code JUNEOFY20, the Delta 2 Max is a tough unit that gives you 1.9kWh of LiFePO4 battery capacity and a 2,400W inverter (with 3,100W surge) – enough to run things like heaters, kitchen appliances and power tools. It’s also ready to charge fast, whether you’re using up to 1,000W of solar or topping up from your vehicle with the included 800W alternator charger. Or if you’re near an outlet, AC charging gets it to 80% in under 2 hours.

EcoFlow Delta Pro: was AU$4,499 now AU$3,349 at eBay Save AU$1,150 At 25% off its RRP when using code JUNEOFY20, the Delta Pro is an easy way to add 3.6 kWh of storage capacity (expandable to 25 kWh) to your next adventure. That’s big enough to suit caravans or major camp setups, and it delivers 3,600W continuous (7,200W peak) AC output for loads like induction cooktops. It also uses EcoFlow’s MultiCharge system, so by combining multiple sources (even EV charging stations), you can top it back up at 6,500W and reach full capacity in under 3 hours. Just as importantly, it’s built with long-life LFP cells rated for 6,500 cycles, so you can use it hard without worrying about it wearing out too quickly. Need more power? The Delta Pro 3 has a 4kWh capacity and a 4,000W (6,000W surge) output, and is currently AU$4,299 at EcoFlow eBay using code JUNE20.

EcoFlow 800W Alternator Charger: was AU$599 now AU$479.20 at eBay Save AU$119.80 Now 20% off its RRP with code JUNE20, EcoFlow’s 800W Alternator Charger lets you recharge on the move by drawing up to (you guessed it) 800W straight from your vehicle. It’s a compact, plug-and-play unit that connects via an XT150 cable and works with Delta and River series power stations. It uses MPPT regulation to get the most out of your alternator, and the rugged housing makes it a good choice for 4WD trips, RVs, or even boats.

EcoFlow Delta 2: was AU$1,499 now AU$879.20 at eBay Save AU$619.80 With 41% off its RRP with code JUNE20, the compact Delta 2 weighs just 12kg but gives you 1,024Wh of LiFePO4 battery capacity – enough to run small appliances, power LED lights or keep all your devices charged through a weekend off-grid. Its 1,800W inverter (2700W surge) handles decent loads, and you can recharge it at up to 1,400W using solar or AC mains – the latter gets you back to 80% in about an hour. Whether it’s for a caravan or a camping trip, the Delta 2 offers up a pretty good balance between portability and power.

­

Looking for more bargains? Take a look at the full range of EOFY discounts available from EcoFlow, but also browse the official EcoFlow AU eBay and EcoFlow Flagship stores, where the codes JUNE20 and JUNEOFY20 can save an extra 20% off (capped at AU$300) the already discounted prices.

EcoFlow Australia is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)