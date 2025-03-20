Need a new laptop? HP's Afterpay Day sale has you sorted with up to 52% off select machines

The first Afterpay Day sale of 2025 is here and HP has rolled out some rather tasty discounts on laptops, 2-in-1s, and more – with savings of up to 52%. And for a limited time, you can stack up to an extra 11% off with the code HP711, valid from March 20 to March 23. You do need to spend AU$2,000 to get the full discount, but you'll still save 7% on more affordable models.

If you're looking for a large everyday laptop, the HP Laptop 17 gets near to a 50% total discount with the sale and code. Or consider the HP Envy x360 16 – a sleek and powerful 2-in-1, now 50% off. For those who want premium performance, the HP Spectre x360 16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop with a 2.8K OLED screen is also down AU$800.

For professionals, the HP ZBook Firefly 14, bundled with a Series 7 Pro 23.8-inch FHD Monitor, is available in two different configurations. With a Ryzen 5 CPU, it's 52% off, while the more powerful Ryzen 7 model is seeing a 50%discount.

With these price cuts, it’s a great time to grab a new HP laptop or other device, whether for work, gaming or everyday use.

To help get you started, we have included some of our favourite deals below, and crunched the numbers on how much extra you'll save using the code HP711 at checkout.

HP Laptop 17 (17-cn3028TU) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD: was AU$2,159 now AU$1,115.07 at HP Store Save AU$1,043.93 Kitted out with a decently powerful Intel i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a large 512GB SSD and monster 17.3-inch display, the HP Laptop 17 (yes, that is the actual name) is currently almost 50% off using code HP711. The IPS display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300-nit brightness and covers 45% of the NTSC colour space. It can run for up to 10 hours unplugged thanks to the 41Wh battery, includes Wi-Fi 6 and has a full-size backlit keyboard with numpad.

