Your next computer mouse could have a fragrance compartment for aromatherapy oils – and this Asus idea is nothing to sniff at

Asus is making a Fragrance Mouse with an essential oil compartment

No pricing has been announced, but it’s expected in April or May

Asus last year announced a laptop with a scent dispenser

If you’ve ever wanted to improve the aroma of your workspace, Asus could have the answer: it’s working on a wireless computer mouse with a refillable fragrance compartment.

The idea is that you’ll fill the perfumed peripheral with an aromatherapy oil of your choice. As you use the mouse, it will passively scent your desktop.

Not an early April Fools’ joke – in fact, it's really quite a genius idea – the MD101 is very real and very much in development. Asus hasn’t confirmed pricing or a release date, but a company spokesperson has been quoted by The Verge as saying that the mouse will hit US shelves in “late April, early May.”

It follows last year’s announcement of the Asus Adol Book 14, a laptop with a built-in fragrance dispenser. Whether other Asus product lines are due to receive a scented upgrade remains to be seen, the company did also recently announce three new air-purifying monitors – so it's very much into the idea of melding homeware with computing tech. And we reckon it's onto something.

The scent of a good idea

(Image credit: Asus)

When choosing one of the best computer mice, most users go for physical ergonomics over the smell of a given model. Yet there could be an argument for scented accessories.

While oils can naturally give your workspace a nicer aroma, they could also have soothing benefits for different health conditions. Many people find aromatherapy oils soothing for headaches and stress, for example.

There’s an argument, then, that the olfactory characteristics of accessories do have a role to play in making workspaces more ergonomic. That certainly seems to be what Asus is suggesting with the MD101. How many people will buy into that thinking is another matter.

It’s worth noting that 100% pure essential oils can’t be used with the Fragrance Mouse. In the small (smell?) print of the product listing, Asus instructs users to only fill the vial with “essential oils for reed diffusers, ultrasonic diffusers, and aroma stones.” While that means you can’t mix up your own blend of pure essential oils, it still gives you plenty of scents to choose from.

(Image credit: Asus)

Unlike powered diffusers, it seems the MD101 won’t actively distribute whatever oil you choose to fill it with. Instead, it appears to be a passive diffuser. While this approach will be beneficial for battery life, only real-world testing will determine how effective the mouse actually is at scenting an area.

Besides the refillable vial, the Fragrance Mouse MD101 is otherwise a pretty standard wireless mouse. Available in Iridescent White or Rose Clay finishes, it can connect to Windows, macOS and Chromebook devices via Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz wireless. DPI is adjustable up to 2400, while PTFE feet promise to glide easy on different surfaces.

A single AA battery is expected to deliver up to a year of usage, although that may vary depending on how much you make use of the MD101’s “delicate underglow lighting”. Together with the fragrance compartment, Asus reckons it will add “a dash of elegance” to your work surface.