The latest MacBook Air is back down to $999 at Amazon - is this the time to buy?

We've just spotted the Apple MacBook Air M3 for $999 (was $1,099) today at Amazon - that's a price that matches the record low for this stunning Ultrabook.

We already had some superb MacBook deals in the form of the slightly older M2 model for $849 (was $999) and the venerable M1 for $699 (was $999), but today's price cut on the shiniest new 2024 model easily makes this the best time ever for prospective MacBook buyers.

For those who don't know, we awarded the 2024 model a full five stars out of five in our MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) review and ranked it the best laptop money can buy right now.

While it's not the most powerful laptop Apple makes, it strikes a fantastic balance between performance and price. The M3 chip is capable enough for everything but the most intensive of applications and the fanless design helps the MacBook Air deliver an incredible battery life of up to 18 hours.

If you're looking to save a bit of cash, then it's also worth considering today's deals on the older M2 and M1 models, which you can read more about below.

Both of these models are a little older now but they're still great for 2024 if you don't mind missing out on the latest chipset. The M2 in particular features a design that's outwardly almost identical to the latest model - although it doesn't have a few handy additions like support for dual monitors and ray tracing.

MacBook Air M3 at a record-low price

Apple MacBook Air M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX23V2ZK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,099 now $999 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Record low price: the latest 2024 MacBook Air is back down to just $999 at Amazon today, with an excellent $100 price cut. For just under $1,000 you're getting a great deal here on the latest model, which features a powerful M3 chipset and support for two external monitors. With excellent performance, 18 hours of battery life, and a superb fan-less design, the MacBook Air M3 is a great choice if you need a portable and powerful machine that doesn't completely break the bank.

Other MacBook deals today

Apple MacBook Air M2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2022-Apple-MacBook-Laptop-chip%2Fdp%2FB0B3CDZLTB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $999 now $849 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The excellent MacBook Air M2 has tumbled down to a new record-low price at Amazon. At $849, this machine is a solid buy and one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/mobile-computing/laptops/best-laptops-1304361" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best laptops available today thanks to its speedy M2 chipset, great display, and almost unbeatable battery life. It's a little pricier than the M1 model below but it could be a good upgrade if you've got more cash to spend and want a slightly more powerful and modern-looking machine. This deal is also available <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6509650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p%3FskuId%3D6509650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">at Best Buy for the same price.