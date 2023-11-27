Act fast! These MacBook Cyber Monday deals could be your last chance to save big on Apple laptops

If you want to bag a MacBook Cyber Monday deal you won't want to hang about - today is the final day of the epic Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals period, and it's likely that at the stroke of midnight many deals will expire, and the best MacBooks will leap back up in price.

So, if you've been hovering over the 'Buy' button all weekend hoping for further price cuts, now is the time to buy. Prices won't drop any further, and they're more likely to rise after today.

Of course, even with big discounts, buying a new MacBook is a big investment, and not something you want to rush into. For the past month I've been keeping an eye on the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals, and below you'll find my picks for MacBook offers that are too good to miss in both the US and the UK. I've reviewed every model below, so if you want to buy a new MacBook before the day is over, you can snap up one of these deals with confidence.

However, you should never feel pressurized into buying anything, especially something as expensive as a MacBook, so if you're not 100% sure, don't buy.

If you are in the market for a new MacBook, however, then today is the best time to buy - we're unlikely to see prices as low as these for a while, so don't delay if you spot a deal you like the look of!

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best MacBook deals in your location.

Today's best Cyber Monday MacBook deals in the US

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Record-low price: The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has it for its best-ever price right now. In our MacBook Air M1 review we awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, and we praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life. This is a deal we've seen before on occasion, but this laptop is a great buy at $749.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,099 now $949 at Best Buy

If you'd prefer to get the latest Apple device, Best Buy has the recent MacBook Air M2 for a saving of $150 (though it was at $899 last week). We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, so you'll still be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 8GB, 256GB, 2022): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to a the lowest price we've yet seen at Amazon. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review we praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is an impressive laptop, and right now it's at a great price thanks to this new $250 discount.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 8GB, 256GB, 2022): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip is available for close to its lowest price ever. It's a tough sell at full price, as it's not a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model, and the newest MacBook Air M2 is actually better value for money in our opinion at just $50 more. Still, we love this premium Apple laptop – in our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review we highlighted its solid performance for creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours.

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,449 at B&H

The new base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro has got a $150 price cut already. This is for the model with M3 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB memory and 512GB SSD. This is a nice discount for a new MacBook, even if it's not the most powerful model out there.

NEW MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was $2,499 now $2,299 at B&H

The new larger model of the MacBook Pro has got a surprise $200 price cut at B&H. You get an M3 Pro chip with 12-core chip, 18-core GPU, 18GB memory and 512GB SSD in a MacBook that's only a few weeks old! Again, if you want more memory or SSD space, it's worth considering some of the older MacBook Pros below.

Today's best Cyber Monday MacBook deals in the UK

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous-generation MacBook Air M1, although it is £50 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had your eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, now's a great time to snap it up. Price check: John Lewis: £799

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): was £ 1,298 now £899.97 at Laptops Direct

The first-generation MacBook Pro 13-inch with Apple's own silicon has plummeted in price for Cyber Monday, and has a massive £399 price cut, putting it at a similar level as the M1 MacBook Air, but with a bit more flexibility thanks to its better thermal performance, so it can work harder for longer. With 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD storage, this is a brilliant deal for a laptop that remains an excellent performer.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £1,119 now £1,049 at John Lewis

Apple's latest 13.6-inch MacBook Air comes with a stylish redesign and boosted M2 processor. This model, with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD, gets a nice Cyber Monday price cut, making it better value, and just £60 more than what the older M1 model usually sells for.

MacBook Air 15-inch, 8GB (M2): was £1,399 now £1,279 at John Lewis

Apple's recent 15-inch MacBook Air comes with the same stylish design and boosted M2 processor of the 13-inch model, but with a larger 15.3-inch display. For Cyber Monday, John Lewis has knocked £120 off the price of this model, which has 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was £1,699 now £1,569.97 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £130 off the very latest MacBook Pro 14-inch model, mere weeks after it launched. You've got to love Cyber Monday! This is the least powerful model, with the base M3 chip, so if you want more power (especially in the memory department) but your budget won't stretch much further, then look at some of the slightly older models below.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was £2,098.97 now £1,949.97 at Laptops Direct

It's only been a few weeks since Apple dropped its shiny new MacBook Pro models – equipped with the mighty M3 Pro and M3 Max processor – but Laptops Direct already has this model, which sports a 14-inch display, the M3 Pro chip, and 18GB of unified RAM, at a healthy £150 off for Cyber Monday. Snap this one up now, folks – we probably won't see a better deal on it until next year.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was £2,599 now £2,449 at Amazon

The new larger model of the MacBook Pro has got a price cut in the UK. You get an M3 Pro chip with 12-core chip, 18-core GPU, 18GB memory and 512GB SSD. While this isn't a huge saving, £150 off a new and powerful MacBook is practically unheard of, so if you were thinking of splashing out on the cutting-edge MacBook Pros, this is a very welcome deal!

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Cyber Monday deals!

More US Cyber Monday deals