Take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day sub-$600 gaming laptop deal – before it's too late

October's Amazon Prime Day has arrived and with it comes tons of tech deals that slash prices on accessories, components, PCs, and laptops. One such deal is for the HP Victus 15, which is currently priced at under $600.

You can nab the HP Victus 15 for $579.99 at Best Buy, which is a massive $320 discount from the MSRP. Best Buy is currently having a counter sale to Amazon's Prime Day, so this is a great time to invest in a very budget-minded gaming laptop if you've been on the market for one. We gave it a four out of five-star rating in our review, citing its great pricing, solid performance, and the fact that it doubles as a productivity machine.

The HP Victus 15 has some great specs all around for its price including an Intel Core i5 13420H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. With that GPU you can run pretty much any game with no issues and plenty at high settings, and the RAM and storage are more than enough for most gamers.

Today's HP Victus 15 deal

HP Victus 15: was $899.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

This is a great budget option for gamers looking for a gaming laptop deal. It sports some solid specs including an Intel Core i5 13420H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage.

The HP Victus 15 is definitely a gaming laptop in the running for the best cheap gaming laptop, thanks to its great balance between pricing and specs. It's also easily one of the best thin and light gaming laptops thanks to its slimmer size compared to other gaming machines.

Considering the low pricing, this is a great sale to take advantage of if you're looking for something that can easily handle hardcore gaming, productivity work, streaming movies, and more.

You can also see more laptop offers with our best laptop deals, and the best cheap gaming laptop deals, and look forward to the Amazon Prime Day deals and the 2023 Black Friday deals event.