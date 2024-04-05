Intel Core Ultra 5 234V CPU leaked – our first glimpse of next-gen Lunar Lake laptop chips

One of Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, which are very promising power-efficient next-gen chips for laptops, has just been spotted and it’s seemingly part of the Core Ultra 200 family.

This comes courtesy of a leak on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted by VideoCardz and posted by @miktdt (a leaker who has popped up a couple of times recently).

Intel Corporation Lunar Lake Client Platform/LNL-M LP5Detected 3100.000 MHz processorIntel(R) Core(TM) Ultra 5 234V 2.10GHz (family: 0x6, model: 0xbd, stepping: 0x1)cores per package: 8threads per package: 8https://t.co/eDZ71yTO2oApril 4, 2024 See more

As you can see, the CPU is called the Intel Core Ultra 5 234V, as posted on 01.org, which is Team Blue’s Open Source Technology Center – so the info should be correct (you’d hope, anyway).

The processor is confirmed to have 8 cores, and as previously rumored, this breaks down into 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. We can safely ignore the clock speed of 2.1GHz as this is silicon still in testing.

V for victory?

What’s interesting here is the fact that the Lunar Lake processor is a Core Ultra part with a ‘V’ suffix. It’ll run alongside Arrow Lake mobile H and HX chips – high-end silicon – with Lunar Lake covering the lower-end and majoring in being seriously efficient. The idea is that it’ll be perfect for premium thin-and-light laptops.

All of these will be Core Ultra 200 CPUs, with the Ultra denoting they are using the newest Intel architecture, whereas there will also be Raptor Lake Refresh H laptop processors that’ll be part of the Core 200 range as well (but not labeled ‘Ultra’ as these are the last-gen architecture).

Yes, the naming scheme is a little confusing, but what do you expect from Intel? It’s par for the course, and we’ve seen more convoluted naming in the tech world to be fair.

Core 200 CPUs will follow up the current Core 100 range, which consists of Meteor Lake – both high-end (H) and low-end (U) processors – running alongside some Raptor Lake Refresh chips.

Some previous rumors suggested that with the next-gen laptop products from Intel, we might also see Arrow Lake-U CPUs to sit underneath Lunar Lake, for a more wallet-friendly alternative in cheaper notebooks – and maybe that’s still the case. However, VideoCardz makes no mention of such chips here. As ever, we’ll see how things pan out.