HP’s EOFY 2025 sale is stacked with serious discounts on everything from ultra-light laptops to RTX gaming rigs

With the Aussie end of financial year sales in full swing, HP Australia has joined the fray by rolling out big savings on laptops, gaming PCs, all-in-ones, desktops, monitors, printers and accessories.
There’s also extra savings to be had by bundling together selected products, such as:
- Up to 50% off select HyperX gaming accessories with any laptop, desktop, or monitor purchase
- Up to 15% off select accessories with any laptop, desktop, or monitor purchase
- Save an extra 5% on select deals using the code FUTURE5
The HP EOFY deals run until June 30, and we’ve selected some of our favourites in terms of value below. If you’d like to explore more on your own, check out the full range of EOFY offers at HP Australia.
Save AU$1,589.05 with code FUTURE5
The pre-discount price of AU$3,299 isn’t exactly tempting, but at AU$1,709.95 the HP Envy x360 is a solid deal for a versatile 2-in-1. It features the efficient Intel Ultra 7 155U CPU, 32GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB of storage. You also get a 16-inch 1200p touchscreen that folds a full 360 degrees, making it easy to use as a large tablet when needed.
Save AU$1,992.95 with code FUTURE5
While we’d be hesitant to recommend the OmniBook 7 Aero at its full AU$3,797 price, when discounted to just AU$1,804.05 it’s a surprisingly good deal, especially considering what HP’s been able to squeeze into its 1kg frame. You’re getting the powerful new AMD AI 7 350 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD – more than enough for demanding workloads. The compact 13.3-inch chassis houses an IPS display with a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, 400-nit brightness, and full 100% sRGB colour coverage.
Save AU$898.45 with code FUTURE5
The Victus 15 usually sells for around the AU$1,500 mark, and while we’ve seen slightly deeper discounts in the past, AU$1,300.55 is still a good deal. This variant of the Victus 15 comes with a Core i5 RTX 4050 GPU, and is more than capable of giving very decent gaming frame rates on the 15-inch, 1080p/144Hz screen.
Save AU$1,049.95 with code FUTURE5
Powered by a capable Intel i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, the HP Laptop 17 also boasts a massive 17.3-inch display – and it’s currently 50% off. That’s a typical discount for this model, but it’s still a solid deal if you’re after a larger-screen machine. The IPS panel offers a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300-nit brightness, and 45% NTSC colour coverage. It can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge thanks to the 41Wh battery, and it comes with Wi-Fi 6 plus a full-size backlit keyboard with a numpad.
Save AU$769.95 with code FUTURE5
This all-in-one is a solid option for everyday use, featuring a large 27-inch 1920 x 1080 display and a mid-range AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU. It’s also equipped with 16GB of RAM and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD – ideal for web browsing, storing files, and editing holiday photos. A keyboard and mouse are included, so it’s ready to go straight out of the box. And thanks to an EOFY discount, it’s currently a pretty reasonable deal.
