HP’s EOFY 2025 sale is stacked with serious discounts on everything from ultra-light laptops to RTX gaming rigs

With the Aussie end of financial year sales in full swing, HP Australia has joined the fray by rolling out big savings on laptops, gaming PCs, all-in-ones, desktops, monitors, printers and accessories.

There’s also extra savings to be had by bundling together selected products, such as:

Up to 50% off select HyperX gaming accessories with any laptop, desktop, or monitor purchase

Up to 15% off select accessories with any laptop, desktop, or monitor purchase

Save an extra 5% on select deals using the code FUTURE5

The HP EOFY deals run until June 30, and we’ve selected some of our favourites in terms of value below. If you’d like to explore more on your own, check out the full range of EOFY offers at HP Australia.

HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13.3-inch | Ryzen AI 7 / 32GB / 1TB SSD: was AU$3,797 now AU$1,804.05 at HP Store Save AU$1,992.95 with code FUTURE5 While we’d be hesitant to recommend the OmniBook 7 Aero at its full AU$3,797 price, when discounted to just AU$1,804.05 it’s a surprisingly good deal, especially considering what HP’s been able to squeeze into its 1kg frame. You’re getting the powerful new AMD AI 7 350 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD – more than enough for demanding workloads. The compact 13.3-inch chassis houses an IPS display with a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, 400-nit brightness, and full 100% sRGB colour coverage.

HP Laptop 17.3-inch | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD: was AU$1,999 now AU$949.05 at HP Store Save AU$1,049.95 with code FUTURE5 Powered by a capable Intel i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, the HP Laptop 17 also boasts a massive 17.3-inch display – and it’s currently 50% off. That’s a typical discount for this model, but it’s still a solid deal if you’re after a larger-screen machine. The IPS panel offers a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300-nit brightness, and 45% NTSC colour coverage. It can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge thanks to the 41Wh battery, and it comes with Wi-Fi 6 plus a full-size backlit keyboard with a numpad.

HP 27-inch all-in-one desktop | Ryzen 7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD: was AU$2,099 now AU$1,329.05 at HP Store Save AU$769.95 with code FUTURE5 This all-in-one is a solid option for everyday use, featuring a large 27-inch 1920 x 1080 display and a mid-range AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU. It’s also equipped with 16GB of RAM and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD – ideal for web browsing, storing files, and editing holiday photos. A keyboard and mouse are included, so it’s ready to go straight out of the box. And thanks to an EOFY discount, it’s currently a pretty reasonable deal.

