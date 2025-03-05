Nvidia confirms that an RTX 5070 Founders Edition is coming... just not on launch day

News
By
published

Still to be determined

An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)
  • The Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition card will not be available today
  • Nvidia has confirmed it will be coming at some point in March, 2025
  • Availability is expected to be incredibly limited, as with other Blackwell cards

It's launch day for the RTX 5070 with the hotly anticipated midrange graphics card now (hopefully) available in the hands of gamers across the US, UK, and beyond. However, it's just AIBs on sale for now, as Nvidia has stated that while a Founders Edition model is coming, there's a bit of a way to go yet.

While the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Founders Edition models shipped alongside partner variants (such as Gigabyte, Zotac, MSI, ASRock, Asus), the same cannot be said for the midrange Blackwell offering; Nvidia has confirmed the RTX 5070 Founders Edition model will be coming "later in March" with an exact date still to be determined (via Andreas Schilling on X).

According to this source, Nvidia told Schilling of the lack of Founders Edition availability just two and a half hours before the review embargo lifted. This leaves the availability of the Nvidia-made card into question. Historically, while both the Founders Edition models of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 were technically available, they were even more ephemeral than their AIB counterparts (particularly in the US and the UK).

Traditionally, the Founders Edition models of Nvidia GPUs are most commonly found in the US through hybrid retailers (online and brick-and-mortar) such as Micro Center and Best Buy. Whereas in the UK, it's typically, only Nvidia's website (and in incredibly limited supply). We've seen the rest of the Blackwell lineup disappear from shelves near-instantly, and the same is looking likely of this one; despite (seemingly) reduced demand against the other three GPUs.

A lack of confidence for a troubled product

By all accounts, the RTX 5070 has failed to trailblaze the way that its predecessors (the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4070) did in 2024 and 2023 respectively. We gave the latest Blackwell GPU a less-than-stellar 3-star write-up in our review, citing near-identical generational performance when compared to the RTX 4070 Super despite the jump to PCIe 5.0 and GDDR7 video memory, which were made (effectively) useless by the reduction in Compute Units and transistors overall.

The fact that Nvidia has decided to delay its Founders Edition of the cheapest card in the Blackwell lineup could be somewhat telling. It's possible it is preparing for a wider availability than was seen from the three other GPUs. However, this could be a strategic move considering tomorrow's launch of AMD's RX 9070 and 9070 XT, neither of which will feature a Reference (AMD-made) version. Could Nvidia be holding back to snipe its competition with the cheapest variants available? It's a possibility.

With all said, the RTX 5070 could be a worthwhile investment if you're upgrading from an older Ampere (RTX 30 series) or Turing (RTX 20 series) 70-class card for a massive two/three generational boost. Some partner cards may be hovering around the promised $549 mark, whereas others will inevitably be priced upwards of $600 depending on cooler size, overclocking potential, RGB, and more.

You may also like...

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Aleksha McLoughlin
Aleksha McLoughlin
Contributor

Formerly TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, Aleksha McLoughlin is now a freelance writer and editor specializing in computing tech, video games, and E-commerce. As well as her many contributions to this site, you'll also find her work available on sister sites such as PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Android Central. Additionally, more of her bylines can be found on Trusted Reviews, Dexerto, Expert Reviews, Techopedia, PC Guide, VideoGamer, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition GPU shown against a green and black backdrop
Nvidia announces RTX 5070 Ti GPU is out on February 20, but RTX 5070 is delayed to March 5 – and I’m far from surprised
ASUS GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Prime graphics card side-on
Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU could have a February 20 launch to beat AMD’s RX 9070 to the shelves – but what about the RTX 5070?
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition GPU shown against a green and black backdrop
Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5060 GPUs rumored to be delayed to March and April respectively, and stock could be every bit as dire as the RTX 5090 and 5080
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition GPU shown against a green and black backdrop
Rumor suggests Nvidia’s had difficulties to iron out with chips for RTX 5070 and 5060 GPUs, seemingly leading to delays and possibly low stock levels
A closeup of the Nvidia GeForce RTX branding on the 5070 Ti
Nvidia's RTX 5000 GPUs continue to face severe supply issues, with RTX 5070 Ti reportedly being even worse for launch stock than the RTX 5080
A smartphone showing a red and green graphic of &#039;AMD VS Nvidia&#039;.
I can't tell if it's just a coincidence, but Nvidia's RTX 5070 is now reportedly set for March alongside AMD's RDNA 4 series launch
Latest in GPU
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia confirms that an RTX 5070 Founders Edition is coming... just not on launch day
Asus Prime OC RTX 5070 graphics card with three fans, shown at an angle
Asus reveals Nvidia RTX 5070 launch pricing, and while one model is at MSRP – thankfully – the others make me want to give up my search for a next-gen GPU
Image of Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs
AMD RX 9070 could struggle to compete with Nvidia 50-series GPUs according to latest tech demo
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition GPU shown against a green and black backdrop
Nvidia RTX 5070 early pricing hints at plenty of GPUs at the MSRP – but I’ll believe it when I see it
PCI Express bus interface connector, x16, x8, x4, x1, on the computer motherboard
AMD warns its RX 9070 GPUs are strictly ‘UEFI-only’ – and if that sounds worrying, don’t panic, it probably doesn’t affect you
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Worried your Nvidia RTX 5080, 5090 or 5070 Ti isn't performing as well as it should? CPU-Z can now check your GPU for missing ROPs
Latest in News
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia confirms that an RTX 5070 Founders Edition is coming... just not on launch day
Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in
Asus Prime OC RTX 5070 graphics card with three fans, shown at an angle
Asus reveals Nvidia RTX 5070 launch pricing, and while one model is at MSRP – thankfully – the others make me want to give up my search for a next-gen GPU
Philips Hue lights being dimmed
Got Philips Hue lights? A free app update delivers these 3 improvements
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
Apple to take legal action against British Government over backdoor request
iPad Air M3
The new iPad Air M3 is good value – but I’d still buy this iPad Pro model instead
More about gpu
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging

The AMD RX 9070 XT delivers exactly what the market needs with stunning performance at an unbeatable price

Asus Prime OC RTX 5070 graphics card with three fans, shown at an angle

Asus reveals Nvidia RTX 5070 launch pricing, and while one model is at MSRP – thankfully – the others make me want to give up my search for a next-gen GPU
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event

Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally launching in April – these are the 5 new features I can't wait to try
See more latest
Most Popular
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally launching in April – these are the 5 new features I can't wait to try
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
Apple to take legal action against British Government over backdoor request
Internet outage
Microsoft launches new hyper-powered disaster recovery service for Cloud PCs
MacBook Air M4
Apple finally unveils the MacBook Air with the M4 chip – but the best news is the new price
65-inch Philips OLED Roku TV on a blue gradient background.
You can now get a Philips OLED TV with a Roku interface out of the box
Mac Studio M4 Max (2025)
Apple levels up the Mac Studio with the M4 Max and unveils its most powerful chip ever, the M3 Ultra
Google Chrome logo on a mobile phone&#039;s screen
Google asks US government to drop breakup plan over national security fears
Activo Volcano IEMs
These more affordable audiophile wired earbuds from a brand I love could knock Sennheiser off its perch
Asus Prime OC RTX 5070 graphics card with three fans, shown at an angle
Asus reveals Nvidia RTX 5070 launch pricing, and while one model is at MSRP – thankfully – the others make me want to give up my search for a next-gen GPU
Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in