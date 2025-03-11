Modders do what AMD can't (or won't) by adding FSR 4 support to more games

News
By
published

The modding community remains undefeated

AMD RX 9070 GPU models
(Image credit: AMD / TechPowerup)
  • AMD's FSR 4 can now be used in more games that don't have an official implementation, thanks to the Optiscaler mod
  • It isn't compatible with all games, as FSR 4 reportedly doesn't support Vulkan yet
  • Players may run into trouble using the mod in anti-cheat games

The reception to AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series GPU launch was mixed considering the inflated prices, and lack of availability for some. However, if you were fortunate enough to land one at MSRP, a new and improved mod may make life a little easier regarding AMD's new upscaling method and its compatibility in games.

As reported by VideoCardz, modders have managed to implement AMD FSR 4 support in numerous titles that already have DLSS or XeSS (Nvidia and Intel’s similar technologies, respectively). This is all thanks to a mod known as Optiscaler on GitHub from cdozdil, which has previously been used to enable other older versions of upscaling methods in titles that don't have official support.

It's an important mod for Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT users to take advantage of since so far, there are only a few titles that have official FSR 4 implementation from game developers. FSR 4 significantly enhances visual quality, particularly with its performance mode - which is arguably a game changer as previous FSR models suffered from ghosting issues that caused a blurry image or trail left behind by in-game UI or character models when in motion.

As well as super-resolution (Xe Super Sampling for Intel's XeSS), frame generation can also be injected in unsupported games - this is similar to Nukem (on GitHub) which uses DLSS' Frame Generation in games to implement FSR 3's frame generation.

While it certainly isn't as well polished as official support (it's currently an experimental addition), it could be enough to hold users over for the time being. It's worth noting that not all games are supported on Optiscaler as of now, which is supposedly because FSR 4 doesn't support Vulkan (a graphics API used for rendering in plenty of games) yet.

There's no guarantee that certain titles will even get official FSR 4 implementation - it took CD Projekt Red several months to add FSR 3 to Cyberpunk 2077 (likely because of its partnership with Nvidia), so don't expect it to happen overnight with FSR 4 - especially with other titles that share a similar agreement with Nvidia.

The AMD Radeon Graphics badge displayed over an RGB gaming keyboard.

(Image credit: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock)

Modding capabilities as such should be allowed on anti-cheat games

While mods like this are great for RDNA 4 users and those who can't use frame generation (mostly owners of Nvidia RTX 3000 series and older GPUs), the only major downside is that it doesn’t seem to work with games that use anti-cheating tools.

Titles like Elden Ring, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and The Finals, use anti-cheat software which is used to prevent cheating online. While I won't argue against these measures (even though they can ruin performance in some games), they make mods like Optiscaler effectively useless, as users could be banned if they are using it.. Now, I haven't seen cases of this myself without players genuinely cheating, but it doesn't mean it's impossible either.

I've shared the same frustrations when it comes to games that don't support ultrawide resolutions and aspect ratios - those games usually require modification, as evident in Street Fighter 6 which cannot be played at 21:9 or 32:9 aspect ratios unless you use RE Framework by Praydog on GitHub, but Capcom views modding as cheating.

It's a very similar scenario in this case - gamers spend hard-earned money to acquire new hardware, and if you can't even use upscaling methods like FSR 4 in a large number of titles, mods like Optiscaler are the only way. So, with those anti-cheat measurements, maybe dial it down a little…Please?

You may also like...

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Staff Writer, Computing

Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC
AMD's new driver adds AFMF 2.1 support for improved frame generation - and it could be a game-changer for handheld gaming PCs
The Nvidia and AMD logos clashing with lightning bolts around them.
Sure, Nvidia DLSS 4 is incredibly impressive - but AMD's improved upscaling tech could be a real game-changer
Soldiers battle it out in a train yard
Worried AMD’s FSR 4 frame rate boosting won’t be as good as Nvidia DLSS 4? Good news! Initial game support is rumored to be healthy
AMD RX 9070 GPU models
It's looking bleak for AMD's older GPUs - a file spotted in unofficial Radeon drivers further hints at FSR 4's RDNA 4 exclusivity
AMD logo
Nvidia's DLSS 4 is amazing – here's what AMD's FSR 4 needs to do to take it on
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card
AMD's driver-level frame generation may be getting the update it deserves - AFMF 2.1 reportedly being developed for launch alongside RDNA 4 GPUs
Latest in GPU
AMD RX 9070 GPU models
Modders do what AMD can't (or won't) by adding FSR 4 support to more games
Nvidia geforce rtx 3050
RTX 5050 rumors detail full spec of desktop graphics card, suggesting Nvidia may use slower video RAM – but I wouldn’t panic yet
Nvidia logo on a dark background
Nvidia's GeForce graphics driver woes continue for some users, despite 572.75 hotfix's overclock and black screen promises
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Budget gamers rejoice as Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 are rumored to launch in April
PC Gamer looking happy
AMD might go for Nvidia’s jugular in Q2 with a faster RX 9070 ‘Extreme’ GPU that could leave the RTX 5070 Ti in the dust
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Bad news PC gamers - it seems AMD's aggressively low price for its Radeon RX 9070 GPU will only be for a limited time
Latest in News
Representational image of a cybercriminal
Criminals are spreading malware disguised as DeepSeek AI
The logo of the social media app Bluesky is seen on the screen of a mobile phone
Bluesky gets a massive video upgrade to tempt X fans who are frustrated by its cyberattack outages
Acer Aspire 14 AI laptop display showing the Windows 11 login screen
Shock, horror – I’m not going to argue with Microsoft’s latest bit of nagging in Windows 11, as this pop-up is justified
Europe
Apple and Meta set to face fines for alleged breaches of EU DMA
Garmin Forerunner 965 on wrist in the dark
New Garmin leak suggests a release is days away, but don't get your hopes up for the Forerunner 975
Xbox Series X
Xbox is reportedly teaming up with a mystery manufacturer to launch a PC gaming handheld this year
More about gpu
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RX 9070 against a red two-tone background

AMD RX 9070 XT vs 9070: Which RDNA 4 GPU should you buy?
Nvidia geforce rtx 3050

RTX 5050 rumors detail full spec of desktop graphics card, suggesting Nvidia may use slower video RAM – but I wouldn’t panic yet
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.

How decision makers can overcome analysis paralysis with AI
See more latest
Most Popular
Where to buy Xbox Series X stock pre-orders
The next Xbox console is reportedly now 'fully in production' and targeting a 2027 release
Representational image of a cybercriminal
Criminals are spreading malware disguised as DeepSeek AI
The logo of the social media app Bluesky is seen on the screen of a mobile phone
Bluesky gets a massive video upgrade to tempt X fans who are frustrated by its cyberattack outages
Acer Aspire 14 AI laptop display showing the Windows 11 login screen
Shock, horror – I’m not going to argue with Microsoft’s latest bit of nagging in Windows 11, as this pop-up is justified
Europe
Apple and Meta set to face fines for alleged breaches of EU DMA
Garmin Forerunner 965 on wrist in the dark
New Garmin leak suggests a release is days away, but don't get your hopes up for the Forerunner 975
Xbox Series X
Xbox is reportedly teaming up with a mystery manufacturer to launch a PC gaming handheld this year
ExpressVPN&#039;s Lightway Turbo upgrade – promo image
Can fast be faster? ExpressVPN promises it’s possible
Vodafone logo outside a store in Sydney
Vodafone employees could lose bonuses if they’re not in office 8 days per month
An image of a Jackbox Games Party Pack
Jackbox games is coming to smart TVs in mid-2025, and I can’t wait to be reunited with one of my favorite party video games