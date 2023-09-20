7800 XT vs 4070 Ti: how well AMD's latest stack up against Nvidia's powerhouse

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT $619.99 at Amazon $995 at Amazon Shaders: 3,840

Ray Processors: 60

AI Processors: 120

Boost Clock: 2,430 MHz

VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 19.4 Gbps effective

TGP: 263W The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is going to be a fantastic graphics card for a lot of gamers out there who don't have the cash to shell out for Nvidia's much more expensive rival offering. Overall, it battles the RTX 4070 to a draw, but its performance is only marginally better than the RX 6800 XT For Better rasterization than RTX 4070

Improved ray tracing

Much cheaper than rival Against Only marginally better than RX 6800 XT

Power hungry

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
Shaders: 7,680

Ray processors: 60

AI Processors: 240

Boost Clock: 2,610 MHz

VRAM: 12GB GDDR6X @ 21 Gbps effective

TGP: 285W The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti looks suspiciously like the 'unlaunched' Nvidia RTX 4080, especially because its performance is among the best you can find right now. Its price puts it as the cheapest next-gen graphics card available (at least technically), and features like DLSS 3 offer even more ground-breaking gaming performance. For Excellent gaming performance

An excellent "budget" creative workstation GPU

Cheapest premium GPU on the market Against Expensive

Only 12GB VRAM

16-pin 12VHPWR connector required

7800 XT vs 4070 Ti: putting AMD's latest and Nvidia favorite to the test

Now that the AMD has released it's two latest midrange GPUs, plenty of people are asking how the 7800 XT vs 4070 Ti stack up against each other.

I've tested both cards extensively, including a huge battery of synthetic, creative, and gaming benchmarks to lay out the performance of both cards so you can see which is the better card by the raw numbers.

That's not the only thing that matters, though, especially if you're on something of a budget and your eyes are watering at some of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti prices we're seeing online, none of which anyone would call cheap.

And while the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT isn't the best cheap graphics card on the market, it's definitely one of the best graphics cards there is right now, even if there are some trade-offs to be made.

With all that said, it's ultimately about the numbers, the features, and whether you can even buy one card over the other given their prices at the time of this comparison. So, with all that in mind, I'm going to lay it all out so you can find out which is the right graphics card for your rig.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

7800 XT vs 4070 Ti: Price

In terms of price, the RX 7800 XT has a retail MSRP of $499.99, versus an official MSRP for the RTX 4070 Ti of $799.99.

I have to caveat "official" on the latter, since it doesn't have a Founders Edition from Nvidia, meaning any RTX 4070 Ti you're going to find on sale is from a third-party manufacturer like Asus or Gigabyte.

These manufacturers don't have to charge Nvidia's MSRP, even for non-overclocked cards. And without an official reference card from Nvidia on sale to keep an anchor on the prices other manufacturers might charge, you will almost always see these prices creeping upward from their initial sale price as demand remains high.

AMD, meanwhile, has a reference card for the RX 7800 XT, which means that even though third-party AMD partners can also charge whatever they want, with AMD's own card on sale at MSRP to undercut them, they can't go too out of pocket if they want their cards to sell.

There is also the matter of value, as the performance to price ratio of the RX 7800 XT is honestly much better than the RTX 4070 Ti. You'll get about 29% more performance per dollar with the RX 7800 XT, so if you want your dollar to go farther, the RX 7800 XT is the way to go.

Winner: AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

7800 XT vs 4070 Ti: Design

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Without a reference card for the RTX 4070 Ti, the issue of design will really be up to the third-party manufacturers, but there are some points of comparison that I can make about the two cards.

First and foremost, the RTX 4070 Ti is going to require a 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector, and while every RTX 4070 Ti card you buy will have a 8-pin to 16-pin adapter, this isn't really ideal. If you have an ATX 3.0 power supply with a 16-pin cable already, this is much less of an issue. Still, the two 8-pin connectors on the RX 7800 XT will at least make things a lot less complicated for those without an ATX 3.0 power supply.

There is also a matter of power draw, with the RTX 4070 Ti pulling down 285W of power, while the RX 7800 XT has a TGP of 263W. This isn't the biggest difference, but if your PSU is really pushing the limit of how much more power it can deliver, than the RX 7800 XT is at least going to sip a little less juice.

Winner: AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

7800 XT vs 4070 Ti: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

If AMD has been coming up roses up until this point, performance is where the RTX 4070 Ti absolutely runs away with it.

To be clear, the RTX 4070 Ti is really the unlaunched RTX 4080 12GB, seeing as its specs are identical to what we saw of that card before it was pulled. With that in mind, the RTX 4070 Ti technically outclasses the RX 7800 XT, so the performance results I found aren't surprising in the least.

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

In terms of synthetic benchmarks, the RTX 4070 Ti takes a pretty commanding lead and never really looks back. On average, the RX 7800 XT performs 8% worse than the RTX 4070 Ti in 1080p synthetics, while its 1440p synthetic performance is about 12% without ray tracing and about 30% worse with ray tracing. At 4K, the 7800 XT does somewhat better, but still falls about 19% short of the RTX 4070 Ti.

Over all synthetic benchmarks, the RX 7800 XT performs about 17% worse than the RTX 4070 Ti.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

On the creative front, this is really where the RTX 4070 Ti shines, absolutely walloping the RX 7800 XT in just about every test, with its Blender 3.6.0 performance absolutely lapping the RX 7800 XT.

In short, the RX 7800 XT, even at a much lower price, is not going to get you the best performance for price if what you're looking for is creative performance.

Image 1 of 24 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

In gaming, you'd expect the RTX 4070 Ti to absolutely crush the RX 7800 XT, but that picture is somewhat more complicated. In pure rasterization performance, the RX 7800 XT manages to score a few wins, including in titles like Metro: Exodus on Extreme settings at 4K. It also comes in a very close second to the RTX 4070 Ti in Cyberpunk 2077, which is usually Nvidia's most dominant gaming benchmark.

While the RX 7800 XT still falls about 12.5% short of the RTX 4070 Ti in terms of non-ray-traced gaming performance, this is still a very decent showing against a card that is outside its weight class.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

Turning to ray-traced gaming, however, and it's all over but for the crying. Across every benchmark at every resolution, the RX 7800 XT doesn't even come close to the RTX 4070 Ti. On average, the RX 7800 XT performs about 36% worse when ray tracing than the RTX 4070 Ti.

Using a FSR 2 does help things, but when factoring in both FSR 2 and DLSS 3 (no Frame Generation) on balanced settings, the RX 7800 XT comes closest to the RTX 4070 Ti (about 6% lower) when not ray tracing, but still 32% lower performance than the RTX 4070 Ti when ray tracing is turned up to max.

Given the price difference, the RX 7800 XT does put up decent numbers against the RTX 4070 Ti, but these two cards really just aren't in the same class performance-wise.

Winner: Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Which one should you buy?

(Image credit: Future)

If price is your main concern, then the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is going to be a very good option for you, though you're going to have to accept a lower level of absolute performance than the RTX 4070 Ti, especially in creative workloads.

If raw performance is your main priority, there's no question that the RTX 4070 Ti is the superior card. While the RX 7800 XT does give the RTX 4070 Ti some fight on a couple of gaming benchmarks, generally speaking, the RX 7800 XT isn't competitive, and the RTX 4070 Ti is absolutely the card to opt for, just be willing to pay something of a premium for that extra performance.