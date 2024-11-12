Steam Deck OLED white model arrives on November 18 – but it’s limited edition, and once sold out, will be gone forever

Steam Deck OLED in white will be a limited edition available in all regions

It’ll come with a matching white carry case and microfiber cleaning cloth

The price of the new white model will be hiked by 5%

Valve has announced a limited edition of the Steam Deck OLED which will come in white instead of the traditional black color scheme.

That’s the main change with this Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White model, to give the handheld its full title, which is going to be released on November 18, 2024.

Other than the white color – with grey trim – this limited edition model is the same as the existing Steam Deck OLED with 1TB storage, except the price has been jacked up a little bit. In the US, the new white Steam Deck is $679, which is $30 more than the standard black model, with price increases presumably in line with that 5% hike in other regions.

Yes, the white Steam Deck is set to be available in all regions that already sell the device, including the US, UK, and Australia – in the latter country, the limited edition model will ship alongside the other Steam Decks that are only just arriving, on November 19. (Valve notes that Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong will be served via Komodo).

The Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White comes with a white carry case, and a white microfiber cleaning cloth by way of matching accessories.

Hello! We're excited to announce that Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White will be available worldwide on November 18th, 2024 at 3PM PST. This model will cost $679 USD, and will be available in all Steam Deck shipping regions.Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White has all the… pic.twitter.com/ACKDwB6Sl7November 11, 2024

Analysis: Once it’s gone, it’s gone…

If you’d rather have a white handheld, then this is your chance to grab one, with the caveat that it is a limited edition, so the new OLED flavor could sell out quite swiftly. Valve says it has “stock allocated proportionally across each region” but as ever, when that stock is gone, it’s gone. Valve has also clarified that it “will not be making more of this particular design” once it has sold through.

In the interests of fair play, purchases are limited to one unit per Steam account to defend against potential scalpers (and you can’t just open a new account to grab a unit, either).

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those who miss out, or fancy a different color than either black or white, there’s always the option of custom backplates, or full skins, sold by all manner of third-party firms in all sorts of weird and wonderful shades. That’s not quite the same as the handheld being a different color natively, of course, but it’s a decent compromise, and one that offers a whole load of options for Steam Deck owners.

We will, of course, get a whole new look with the Steam Deck 2, although the sequel to the portable isn’t expected until at least 2026 – but it promises to be a beefy upgrade.

Via VideoCardz