Black Friday-beating deals: save up to $600 on RTX 4070 and 4060 gaming laptops

March isn't traditionally known for its gaming laptop deals, but there are some absolutely outstanding options on the market right now. Dell and Best Buy, in particular, are offering massive price cuts of up to $600 on some of our favorite gaming laptops.

Our top choice for those on a budget is this RTX 4060-equipped MSI Cyborg for $849 (was $1,099) at Best Buy - one of the cheapest machines we've ever seen to feature the powerful graphics card. Pound for pound, this machine is a great budget buy if you need something relatively powerful without breaking the bank.

For something with a little more oompth, consider this outstandingly cheap MSI Crosshair for $1,199 (was $1,399), which features an RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. This machine isn't the cheapest out there right now but it's really great value considering the level of specs you're getting here.

And, for a premium gaming laptop where looks are as important as performance, consider the excellent Asus Zephyrus G14 for $999 (was $1,599) at Best Buy or the Alienware M16 for $1,499 (was $2,199) at Dell. Both these choices feature superb components for the price - but also an eye-catching design that sets them apart from the usual cheaper models.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

MSI Cyborg gaming laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6532164&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmsi-cyborg-15-6-144hz-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i7-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-with-8gb-ram-and-512gb-ssd-black%2F6532164.p%3FskuId%3D6532164&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB I've seen this MSI Cyborg on sale for $799 before over Black Friday, but this deal at Best Buy is almost as good. For the money, this mid-range machine is offering almost unbeatable bang for the buck with its RTX 4060 and Core i7 chipset. Put together, you're getting great performance here, well under $900 - more than enough to max out the graphical settings at 1080p resolutions.

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535495&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-zephyrus-g14-14-165hz-gaming-laptop-qhd-amd-ryzen-9-with-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-512gb-ssd-moonlight-white%2F6535495.p%3FskuId%3D6535495&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,599 now $999 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Speaking of amazing gaming laptop deals on mid-range machines, here's a record-low price on one of our favorite laptops ever. This Asus Zephyrus G14 is a slightly older model, but it's still a great buy if you'd like a smaller 14-inch laptop. This particular configuration is packed in an RTX 4060 and Ryzen 9, meaning it's capable of outputting some serious performance despite its diminutive size.

MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537000&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmsi-crosshair-16-144hz-gaming-laptop-intel-13th-gen-core-i7-with-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-1tb-ssd-black%2F6537000.p%3FskuId%3D6537000&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,599 now $1,199 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Need a more powerful machine? This MSI Crosshair is easily one of the cheapest gaming laptop deals on the market right now, and it features a speedy RTX 4070 graphics card. This GPU, combined with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7, means this MSI is an exceptionally capable gaming laptop. While pricey compared to some of the RTX 4060 options on our list, this one is just as good value.