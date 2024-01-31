Panic over: AMD confirms that its Zen 5 Ryzen CPUs will launch as planned later this year

There’s been plenty of whispers about AMD’s Zen 5 architecture, including possible release delays . However, a new report asserts that the upcoming Ryzen processor will be released on schedule.

According to AMD’s latest earnings call for Q4 2024, a representative confirmed that “Zen 5 is on track for the consumer market for the second half of [2024],” as reported by Paul Alcorn of Tom’s Hardware. However, AMD hasn’t narrowed down which of its processors will launch in that release window, but it seems to be between the desktop Grinate or the mobile Strix Point.

Earlier rumors surrounding the Ryzen 8000G series processors and the Ryzen 5700X3D support this assertion and might even worry Intel . All of this could be arriving around the middle or the end of 2024.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su also confirmed that Turin, based on Zen 5, will be coming out in the second half of 2024 as well. According to hardware leaker Kepler , the Ryzen X3D series packing Zen 5 should make its debut during CES 2025. If all these rumors and reports are true, then it seems like AMD has a stacked year.

AMD and Intel going head to head

AMD is gunning for Intel’s Arrow Lake if the 2024 launch for Zen 5 Ryzen processors turns out to be true. They may have a big target. Team Blue’s CEO Pat Gelsinger has also been adamant about the Arrow Lake processors with 3-node technology releasing this year , despite disappointing revenue during the first quarter of 2024.

If both Team Red and Team Blue can launch their Ryzen 8000 and Arrow Lake processors this year, this could mean a nasty rivalry between the two tech giants. As such, any one of these could be one of the best AMD processors and best Intel processors, competing for the best processor spot.

However, according to a recent rumor, Intel won’t be launching Arrow Lake until late 2024 , which gives AMD some breathing room if it gets its Zen 5 Ryzen processor out before then. And that puts Intel at a disadvantage, especially if AMD manages to get a foothold in the market.