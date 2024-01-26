Intel's troubles won't stop Arrow Lake from coming to your desktop, CEO insists

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has been adamant about the manufacturer’s upcoming Arrow Lake processors release window set for 2024, despite its revenue troubles during Q1 2024.

The tech giant’s financial results for Q1 2024 were released and with it, we found out that Intel share prices have plummeted by 12%, a massive decline versus the 10% increase in Q4 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

In defiance, Gelsinger has stated that the new server chips produced on Intel’s 3-node technology are still set. According to PC Gamer , he’s also “excited” about getting into the “Angstrom era with Intel 20A and Intel 18A,” especially as Intel has been an industry leader in that regard by about two years according to his statement. The 20A refers to the Arrow Lake processors, which are still on track for a 2024 launch, while 18A is set to launch more specifically in the second half of 2024.

Intel’s Arrow Lake is promising but…

There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to Arrow Lake. It’s not only buffed up with some of Intel’s best tech but the tech giant is reportedly packing in a host of other features.

According to a rumor from known leaker Coelacanth Dream , Arrow Lake’s integrated graphics will be Xe-LPG Plus, meaning a superior version of current-gen Alchemist graphics cards. This makes for better performance compared to the base version of Xe-LPG, which is already in Meteor Lake. It will also include eXtended Matrix eXtensions (XMX), which is Intel’s version of AI upscaling meant to compete with Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR.

Another rumor from leaker YuuKi_AnS on Twitter/X reveals that Arrow Lake-S processors may come with Thunderbolt 5, which comes with tons of new features, including 120Gbps of bandwidth and PCIe Gen4 x4 support. This makes it ideal to hook up external GPUs, which are graphics cards in an external enclosure that’s used for gaming laptops when at your desk.

That said, it’s quite worrying seeing the Intel CEO seemingly so desperate to assure us (and shareholders) that Arrow Lake is definitely coming out this year. If things were so assured, then why so much bullish promising?

Of course, the main reason would most likely be the share price drop, though this is hardly uncommon in the tech industry. So why is he continuing this rather strange reassurance? It feels like it could have the opposite effect, making us wonder how things are truly going in the background.