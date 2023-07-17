Intel's Arrow Lake processors could give us thin-and-light laptops that blow the MacBook Air away

Intel’s Arrow Lake processors are likely to touch down sometime next year - and if the stats from German publication Igor’s Lab are true, we’re expecting some groundbreaking performance leaps from the upcoming processor lineup.

According to an internal performance projections chart obtained by Igor’s Lab , Arrow Lake could be leaps and bounds ahead of the current Raptor Lake. Intel used the flagship Core i9-13900K as a baseline for the projections, directly comparing both Arrow Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh performance scores against the current high-end Core i9 CPU.



Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Igor Slab ) (Image credit: Igor Slab ) (Image credit: Igor Slab )

The graph shows significant improvements to multi-core workloads showing that Arrow Lake is 21% faster than the current Raptor Lake flagship CPU, and a whopping 220% to 240% iGPU performance improvement in the 3DMark’s Time Spy and Wild Life Extreme synthetic benchmarks.

Interestingly, the chart also tracks the performance of the rumored Raptor Lake Refresh chips which may show up in October this year. Unfortunately, despite the murmured hype surrounding the refresh chips, their performance is rather unimpressive in these tests compared to the current Raptor Lake, at just 1-3% gains.

Do more with less

This leads us to wonder, what exactly is the point of a ‘refresh’ if you’re only going to gain a minuscule fraction of performance enhancement?

Arrow Lake promises to be massively faster in graphical workloads, and if the table from Igor’s Lab proves accurate, could be one of the most anticipated tech drops of 2024. You'll need a new motherboard, however, since the chips will reside in the LGA1851 socket, unlike the LGA1700 socket used by Intel's 12th- and 13th-gen chips. That may be a bit of pain, but, you will get a lot more out of the upcoming chip than you would the Raptor Lake Refresh.

Better integrated graphical performance means you could play more games on your device without having a dedicated graphics card, opening up PC gaming to more people for a lot less!

The real question is whether the Arrow Lake range's lower-end CPUs will offer the same jump in iGPU performance, since the chip compared to the 13900K has the same 8+16 core configuration. If Intel can offer up a more affordable Arrow Lake chip with a similarly wild graphical performance leap, then we could see some very impressive budget machines in the not-too-distant future.