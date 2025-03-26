Pixel Studio on the Pixel 9 now lets you generate AI images of people, and the results can be terrifying

Google has finally added humans to the long list of things Pixel Studio on its Pixel phones can generate AI images of. The technology, however, still seems to be in its infancy because the results are, shall we say… variable, verging on terrifying?

For instance, I asked Pixel Studio to generate an image of “an athlete” and it showed me an image of a man without any skin at all! (See the image above.) Not only was the image quite shocking, it wasn’t anywhere near what I’d asked for.

To be fair to Google, it does say “This feature is being fine-tuned, so you might get unexpected results of blocked images” when you open Pixel Studio, but I didn't think that would mean showing me somebody without any skin!

Pixel Studio also did a far better job at generating images of people in other professions than “athlete”, although it does seem to default to males when I asked to see things like a doctor, a paramedic, or a police officer.

Here's what I got from Pixel Studio when I asked for "a doctor". Why the long face? (Image credit: Google)

Pixel 9-only

Pixel Studio is Google's on-board AI image generation app included on Pixel 9 phones - it won’t work on earlier models or other phones. The announcement about people being added to Pixel Studio was made a couple of weeks ago but has only just rolled out.

As you’d expect for an AI image generator, it works from a text prompt. You simply type in what you want to see and Pixel Studio generates an image for you. For comparison, Apple’s Image Playground does a similar job, but on the iPhone.

Compared to Image Playground, which seems to only be able to produce cutesy, cartoon-like images, Pixel Studio can produce much more realistic images.

By enabling proper photo-realistic human AI character generation, Google is treating the Pixel Studio app more like the best AI image generators, like say Midjourney or Imagen 3.

Of course, Pixel Studio can make cartoon images too, if you ask it to. It defaults to photo-realistic for images, but you can ask for things to be generated “in a cartoon style” or “in a watercolor painting style”, etc.

Here's what Pixel Studio showed for "a paramedic". (Image credit: Google)

Rolling out

Things have improved for AI image generation recently. Google has just added native image generation and editing to its Gemini AI, however, it’s currently only available inside Google AI Studio, its developer tool, which is free to access, but not as easy to use as the main Gemini app.



ChatGPT has also just added native image generation to its 4o model, and Grok 3 can now also edit images. We'll be testing all of these new image generation upgrades and pitting the tools against each other. Stay tuned to TechRadar to make sure you don't miss our future comparisons.