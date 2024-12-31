Don't judge Apple Intelligence by today's summaries, smartphone AI is going to be amazing... eventually

It wasn’t a great year for smartphone AI. While AI tech advanced in leaps behind the scenes, the actual AI products we got to use seem less useful than ever. Even though AI computations make the best camera phones fantastic, we feel like we're being exposed to more bad AI than good AI. I’m here to offer a ray of sunshine through the cloud! AI is going to be very good for mobile devices. It’s going to make everything so much easier that you won’t ever think about having AI on your phone.

Before then, AI will have to overcome its bad rep. As I’ll explain, AI is going to be everything, but we’re not there yet. I don’t think today's situation is due an AI failure. I blame people, not AI. I’m hopeful about AI – I predict it’s going to be an inseparable aspect of mobile computing in a couple of years. You won't consider buying a phone without it.

Today’s AI isn’t even version 1.0. The features we have today – generative AI for creating images and text, live chat agents – aren’t the AI, but rather the tools that will build AI. These aren’t finished products. They aren’t even products at all, they’re tricks that the nascent AI systems can perform on the way to being functional.

Today's AI makes me ask 'Why do we need this?'

I can’t write an email or text message without my AI assistant offering to help screw it up

I may be cynical, but look at the AI features that we’re being force fed. We’re getting image generators rife with stereotypes , copyright violations, and potential for fraud and violence. We’re getting language models that offer inaccurate facts and incorrect summaries . Minor features like handwriting recognition and photo lighting effects now rely on cloud computing, draining untold power and adding steps to the process for minimal usability gains.

Everywhere you look, pushy AI features try too hard. I can’t write an email or text message without my AI assistant offering to help screw it up with gobbledygook. In Google Photos, new AI tools offer to search for the pics I want, then return results that are useless compared to the older, AI-less search capability.

A stereotypical AI wallpaper image of robots partying hard (Image credit: Freepik)

New AI wallpaper tools are ubiquitous, but they create wallpapers that are impersonal at best, and they may be a bit racist at worst . Were we running low on wallpaper creators? Why do we even need generative AI for wallpapers?

If these tools were all we could expect from AI, I’d say it’s time to shut down the project and go home. It’s time to look for what’s next.

I think that will probably be smart glasses, but it’s clear that smart glasses, and any future mobile technology, will rely on AI and machine learning to deliver a robust experience. That’s why I’m still optimistic about smartphone AI. I have to be optimistic. It’s going to get better, a lot better.

When AI solves a smartphone problem, it will become valuable

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

I don’t think I could change my home screen ... without searching the Settings menu, and I’m a bona fide smartphone expert

Today’s AI doesn’t solve any big problems for users. What’s the biggest problem you have with your phone? The battery dies too quickly. Okay, AI might help with that, and I can attest that Qualcomm’s newest AI-forward processors are also the most efficient high-end smartphone processors I’ve ever benchmarked. So, what else?

Smartphones are still too difficult to use. I really want to use all the cool features, but I don’t know how. I know that my phone can do a million and one things, including a million things I never use because I don’t know how.

Do you know how to share a photo by tapping your phone to another phone? Do you know how to charge your earbuds using your phone’s battery? Have you ever created a safety Check In on your way home at night? I know that my phone can do all of that, but I’d need a refresher to figure it out. Honestly, I don’t think I could change my home screen from Light Mode to Dark Mode without searching the Settings menu, and I’m a bona fide smartphone expert.

AI will solve this problem. I won’t need to know whether it’s ‘Reverse wireless charging’ on my OnePlus versus ‘PowerShare’ on my Galaxy versus USB-C Power Delivery with my iPhone. I’ll just tell my phone’s AI what I want to do and it will turn on wireless power to charge my Galaxy Buds.

I won’t have to know that the iPhone hides the safety Check-In feature under iMessage , while Google hides the same feature in the little-known Safety app . I’ll just tell my phone to ‘let my Dad know when I’ve gotten home safely’ and it will do the rest.

In the future your smartphone's AI will be the entire interface

Today’s slate of AI features are parlor tricks. Watch as I pour beer out of this bottle without picking it up! Bet me that I can’t insert Mickey Mouse into our group photo! See me compose a message using AI and no thought whatsoever! Okay, cool, but that’s not something I want to do every day, or maybe even more than once.

Thankfully, that’s not the future for AI. In the near future, we’re going to interact with what Qualcomm and other tech companies call AI agents. Think Siri, Gemini, and Bixby, but more capable and understanding . The AI is going to be the interface . You’ll be able to swipe, or open apps, but you won’t have to. Just tell the phone what you want, and don’t worry about the AI. When AI finally makes our smartphone lives easier, instead of more complicated, it’s going to be amazing.