Forget Samsung’s Space Zoom – this OM System super telephoto zoom lens can shoot up to a staggering 2400mm

There are times when all photographers wish they had a little more zoom – but those days could soon be over judging by OM system's new M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens. That's because the super telephoto zoom lens, announced alongside the new OM-1 II mirrorless camera, could have an effective zoom range of up to an incredible 2400mm.

The micro four thirds sensor format has a 2x crop factor, which means the new lens has a full-frame equivalent focal length range of 300-1200mm, making it the world's longest zoom lens if you use it with an MFT camera, such as the new OM-1 II. What's more, it's compatible with the brand's 1.4x and 2x teleconverters; pair it with the latter and you have a 600-2400mm zoom range. Wow.

Thanks to its 5-axis 'Sync IS' feature, OM System says the new lens provides up to 7EV stabilization at its wide end, or 6EV at its telephoto end when used with the OM-1 II. And that means it should be possible to shoot handheld at the maximum focal length and still get sharp shots – incredible stuff, provided you can frame your subject in the first place, and that's no mean task with such a versatile zoom.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OM System) (Image credit: OM System)

As amazing as the new M.Zuiko 150-600mm sounds, especially for wildlife photography, its design is actually in the mold of the existing full-frame Sigma 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 'Sports' lens. As such, it's nothing new per se, other than that you get a much greater reach given the micro four thirds 2x crop factor. Plus, its identical close focusing distances of 0.56m (wide) to 2.8m (telephoto) provides a better maximum magnification, up to 0.7x. This is therefore a capable macro photography lens, too.

That mirrorless Sigma 150-600mm lens for L-mount or Sony E-mount is designed for chunkier full-frame cameras, and it's a beastly 4.55 lbs / 2.06 kg. The OM System version follows suit, making it a bit of a mismatch when paired with the lightweight OM-1 II or other OM System (formerly Olympus) cameras. It's a shame, really, because the MFT system prides itself on being smaller and lighter than full-frame.

OM System's new version is also much pricier – its list price of $2,699.99 / £2,399.99 (about AU$4,600) is almost twice that of Sigma's own version and more than the Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR. Yikes. Still, it's much more affordable than the pro-grade OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F/4.5 TC 1.25x IS Pro lens that's around 3x the price, and it could consequently shift many more units.

(Image credit: OM System)

When you consider the system that this IPX1-rated dust- and splash-proof lens is part of, with a new camera like the OM System OM-1 II that has unmatched image stabilization and autofocus performance for bird photography, then the new 150-600mm becomes an even more exciting prospect, especially for birders. We expect this lens to prove very popular. Shipping is from late February 2024.