Who needs GoPro? Snap up this deal on the cheaper DJI Osmo Action 4 instead

GoPro makes some of the best action cameras in the world – but right alongside them are DJI. Thanks to the release of the DJI Action 5 Pro we're now seeing some great deals on its predecessor. That means you can now get the DJI Osmo Action 4 at Amazon for just $249 (was $299).

This low-light powerhouse delivers amazing image quality and is now more affordable than ever. Considering this is a DJI flagship product with great specs, you'll be hard-pressed to get anything better for this price.

Today's best DJI Osmo Action 4 deal

DJI Osmo Action 4: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

A $50 discount might not seem like much but when you think this action camera was only released a year ago, you can rest assured that you're getting some of the latest tech out there. It's also an improvement on the Action 3 thanks to a larger sensor that immediately results in better low-light performance. You'll also get a camera that is waterproof down to 18m and a magnetic mounting system.

DJI is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with action cameras and is the go-to brand for many. In our DJI Osmo Action 4 review, we spoke very highly of the larger and better sensor that delivers improved low-light performance over the Action 3.

Action cameras can sometimes get a bad rap when it comes to battery life but the Action 4 promises a full 160 minutes of run-time. That'll be more than enough for most vlogs or travel adventures. Touchscreens on the front and back also elevate the overall user experience.

