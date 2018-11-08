Walmart's Black Friday ad scan has deals on PS4, 4K TVs and Google Home Hub

Black Friday Walmart deals are going to be among the most popular in two weeks when Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 begins, and now we have an early lead on what will be on sale.

The official Walmart Black Friday ad scan is here, and it points to excellent tech that will go on sale, with most 'rollback prices' happening on Wednesday, November 21 at 10pm ET. That's a few hours before Thanksgiving actually begins.

The good news is that you can shop online, the night before you eat all of that Thanksgiving turkey. Best of all, you don't have to go through the hassle of shopping in person. Here's what will be on sale, according to Walmart's Black Friday ad scan.

Really, there are hundreds of deals Walmart is planning for November 21, and it all begins hours before Thanksgiving. With so many 4K TV sizes on sale and all three gaming consoles with deals, there's a little something for everyone.

We'll be sure to track the Walmart Black Friday deals as they come online, so stay tuned for TechRadar for alerts on the best deals as they happen.