Walmart's Black Friday ad scan has deals on PS4, 4K TVs and Google Home Hub

Black Friday Walmart deals are going to be among the most popular in two weeks when Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 begins, and now we have an early lead on what will be on sale.
The official Walmart Black Friday ad scan is here, and it points to excellent tech that will go on sale, with most 'rollback prices' happening on Wednesday, November 21 at 10pm ET. That's a few hours before Thanksgiving actually begins.
The good news is that you can shop online, the night before you eat all of that Thanksgiving turkey. Best of all, you don't have to go through the hassle of shopping in person. Here's what will be on sale, according to Walmart's Black Friday ad scan.
- Sony PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man console bundle for $199
- iPhone 6 on Straight Talk Wireless for $99
- 65-inch 4K Roku TV for $398
- 40-inch Hisense 1080p TV for $99
- 60-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV for $498
- 55-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $398
- 32-inch Samsung HDTV for $178
- Samsung 38-inch 4.1 200W soundbar for $169
- Hover-1 Liberty hoverboard for $99
- Google Home Hub $99
- Google Home mini for $25
- Google Home mini and Google Chromecast for $25
- Fitbit Versa for $149
- LG Smart Blu-ray Player for $49
- HP Pavilion gaming laptop for $599
- Samsung 32-inch curved monitor for $168
- HP Pavilion x360 notebook laptop for $499
- HP Stream 11 notebook laptop for $159
- Samsung Google Chromebook 3 for $99
- New iPad 9.7 2018 for $249
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6 for $129
- Fujifilm Instax mini 7S camera bundle for $55
- Beats X Wireless Earphones for $75
- iPhone 6S Plus no contract for $299
- Samsung Galaxy S7 for $199
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Crown for $79
- iPhone SE for $79
- Sony PlayStation VR Astro Boy bundle for $199
- Sony PS4 DualShock controller for $39
- Xbox One X 1TB console for $399
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft creator's Bundle for $199
- Xbox One controller for $39
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle for $299
- Nintendo 2DS Super Mario Maker Edition bundle for $79
- Xbox Live Gold 12-month membership for $12.50
- 15.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad 320 laptop for $299
- 15.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad 330S laptop for $349
- 15.6-inch HP Pavilion x360 for $529
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 laptop for $169
Really, there are hundreds of deals Walmart is planning for November 21, and it all begins hours before Thanksgiving. With so many 4K TV sizes on sale and all three gaming consoles with deals, there's a little something for everyone.
We'll be sure to track the Walmart Black Friday deals as they come online, so stay tuned for TechRadar for alerts on the best deals as they happen.