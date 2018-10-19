Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday: deals predictions in the US

Walmart is the biggest US retail chain with physical stores, but online is where you'll find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2018 without having to ever step foot in a crowded, chaotic store.

The two great things about Walmart deals is that the prices are already and they sell almost everything you can imagine. It's the store where you can shop for 4KTVs and new smartphones, and also get a trampoline and new bike without having to venture too far. Everything is jam-packed into one storefront.

The best way to find Walmart's legendary rollback prices is to stick with TechRadar, as we track all of the discounts, beginning with early Black Friday all the way through the end of Cyber Monday. We'll list everything that's on sale for 2018.

When to get Walmart Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals

Sure, Black Friday starts on November 23, and Cyber Monday begins on November 26, but Walmart is always way more eager than that. They start reducing prices well in advance of these dates. You may even find things cheaper than ever today.

That's because Walmart's chief competition also starts Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals way in advance too. We're talking several weeks before, into early November and even part of October.

How to get the best deals at Walmart on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Rollback prices aren't hard to find, but seeking out the best items amongst all of the stuff Walmart sells is a difficult process. That's why we're here to help. We'll be tracking Walmart deals like NORAD tracks Santa's reindeer every Christmas. You're going to find the best prices here between November and the end of 2018.

For us, the key tell at Walmart are Black Friday ads, which leak every major sale. These fliers spill the beans on top tech products and the discounts that will accompany them on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Between our tracking and outing the Black Friday ads, you're going to be set when it comes to discovering filtered deals until Cyber Monday and beyond.

5 best deals at Walmart last year

Walmart ruled Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year with deals that you couldn't get elsewhere. This includes everything from smart speaker to huge, big-screen TVs.

1. Google Home Mini + $10 gift card now $29 (was $49)

Walmart had the best Google Home Mini deal around by combining a speaker discount with a $10 gift card. Not even Amazon could beat this deal with its smart speakerView Deal

2. $79 for Google Home (was $129)

39% off the Google Home speaker is no joke. This Black Friday deal is the best we've seen, and it's available through Jet, the newer retailer owned by Walmart. It's a temporary price cut. View Deal

3. The $189 40-inch HDTV deal

You don't always need a 4KTV, so if a Full HD 1080p television is what you're after, you can go home with one as cheap as $189 – another $10 drop since! – thanks to this early Walmart Black Friday deal.View Deal

4. Vizio 55-inch 4K TV is just $398

Televisions from Vizio have long been affordable, and it's now discounting 4K TVs for under $400. That's why we're highlighting this Black Friday deal that's $150 off.View Deal

5. Save $50 on PS4 Pro 1TB at Walmart

Sony's extra powerful console won't cost you extra if you go with this deal for $50 off. Just pay $349 and use the left over cash to buy games.View Deal

5 Walmart deals predictions for 2018

Google Home Hub

It seems too early to discount the new Google Home Hub, but if there's one retailer to partner with Google on either a discount or a bundle, it's Walmart. It featured two great Google discounts last year.

Xbox One and PS4 console bundles

Both the Xbox One and PS4 were on sale a year ago, but now there are more games – and that means more opportunities to bundle software with hardware. Walmart likes to also sell 'create your own bundle' options with games and controllers up to you.

GoPro cameras

It's easy to imagine GoPro deals at Walmart, and while we're all hoping to see the GoPro Hero 7 at a lower price, we're more likely to see the Hero 5 and Hero 6 at the cheapest rates.

Cheap 4KTVs

Expect 2018 to beat the pants off of 2017's TV deals. 4KTVs that were once too expensive for your budget may fit neatly into your wish list price point this year.

Smart home devices for days

New iPads launch on October 30, so that means all of the old inventory at Walmart is going to be sold off for cheaper, at least until it is out of stock. Now will be the time to upgrade.

Reasons to choose or avoid Walmart

Walmart is the best store to find some of the cheapest prices and even exclusive discounts. It's also the one place you can find create your own console bundle options. We haven't seen too manys otres in the US venture out on this path.

Of course, it doesn't always have the best prices and can't compete with some of its online-only rivals. That's why Jet exists, with Walmart as its owner.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best deals

We can’t predict what products will go on sale with perfect accuracy, but we’ll be tirelessly updating this article for the latest deals, bundles and other discounts you shouldn’t miss from Walmart on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you want to keep an eye on the best deals, we'd whole heartily recommend following TRDeals on Twitter plus you can enter your email address below to join our mailing list so you'll get all of the information ahead of the Black Friday deals later in the year.